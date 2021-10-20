WhatsApp introduces new feature that allows users to directly join ongoing calls from group chats

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of its joinable call feature to group conversations. Joinable calls, initially introduced in July, enabling users to join an ongoing group call after it has started. Users may now call a WhatsApp group and join the call right from the group chat window, thanks to the latest update.

When a group call is initiated, all members have the option of joining right away or later. Within the group chat, the latter will see a dedicated tab with a Join button, which they can tap to join the call.

According to WhatsApp, instead of the names of the participants, the call notification would display the name of the group. It’s worth noting that you can only join a group call if you’re a member of the relevant WhatsApp group. According to WhatsApp, calls will now have a lighter separate ringtone, making them feel “as light as sending and receiving a message.” If someone misses a call, the new feature eliminates the need to disconnect and call again. Users can participate in the conversation whenever they wish.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

In a statement, WhatsApp said, “Today we are enhancing the experience of the joinable call through integration to group chats. So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups.”

In recent weeks, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has been introducing new security features to entice new users while also ensuring the privacy of its existing users. WhatsApp has improved its security for its users by introducing end-to-end encryption for backups stored on Google Drive and iCloud for Android and iOS users, respectively.

WhatsApp is also said to be updating its “Disappearing Messages” feature, giving users additional time and the flexibility to choose between 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days after which the messages will vanish upon the user’s request.

Telegram the prime competitor of WhatsApp in the instant messaging space has also introduced a similar feature earlier this year. Telegram’s group call feature dubbed as Voice Chats 2.0 allows its users to organize live voice chat sessions with an unlimited number of participants. Voice Chats 2.0 offered by Telegram is somewhat more inclined towards audio-discussion services like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces but it’s also pretty much similar to WhatsApp’s joinable calls feature.