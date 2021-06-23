Why is Entera Bio $ENTX stock surging?

Enter Bio

Entera Bio is a product-focused biotechnology firm that specialises in the administration of big molecules and biologics through the oral route. Entera Bio is presently conducting clinical studies on their patented technology, allowing big molecules and biologics to be delivered orally while also improving their absorption in the GI tract.

ENTX stock today

As of 03:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) had climbed 42.82 percent, while the S&P 500 had up 0.07 percent. On a volume of 70,467,995 shares, ENTX has increased $1.93 from its previous closing price of $4.49. The S&P 500 has increased 35.84 percent in the last year, whereas ENTX has risen 303.21 percent. Over the last year, ENTX has lost -$0.82 per share.

Why is Entera Bio seeing a surge?

Today, after Entera Bio (ENTX) announced excellent findings from its interim study of EB613 to treat osteoporosis, the stock is projected to hit $7 in pre-market trading, establishing a new high for the year. On March 12, the previous high was $6.9.

Those who received a 2.5 mg dose of EB613 for six months had a significant increase in bone mineral density (BMD) in the lumbar spine, common hip, and hip neck. EB613 is expected to be the first oral bone-building drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, according to Entera Bio.

The firm also indicated that it plans to hold a Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to review the EB613 development programme in the future months.

According to the 505(b)(2) route, the business proposes to perform a single pivotal one-year Phase 3 trial evaluating changes in lumbar spine BMD in individuals treated with EB613 vs Forteo.

Participants who received a 2.5 mg EB613 dose for 6 months saw a significant placebo-adjusted improvement in lumbar spine BMD of 3.78 percent. EB613 showed a significant effect on both hip neck and total hip BMD over the course of six months, with the 2.5 mg treatment group having a 2.76 percent increase in hip neck and a 1.84 percent increase in total hip BMD compared to the placebo group.

If the study reveals promising results, investors should keep a watch on it.

What does the future hold for Entera Bio?

Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) stock has increased 303.21 percent in the last year, and Wall Street analysts have given it a Strong Buy recommendation.