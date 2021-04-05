WHY TECH COMPANIES LOVE OUTSOURCING TO INDIA

For more than 20 years, India has been preferred to be the most ideal outsourcing destination by many western countries. This is not for its customer support and BPO alone, as its presented in mainstream media but also because India is a hub of tech companies, and businesses and companies across the globe have been putting their faith in Indian IT companies for their tech needs. Be it anything that involves product engineering, crafting digital experiences, growth hacking their way to success, or complete digital transformation, Indian IT companies have been excelling at delivering unrivaled services. The quality and cost of IT services are not the only reasons why India is the most preferred outsourcing destination.

Why India is the most preferred outsourcing destination

India has always taken the lead, being at the top of many listings for the best companies offering software development outsourcing services. Even though everyone talks about the affordability and price advantages of outsourcing into India, the reasons that make it the best are much more. You can certainly cruise through the tide of digital change and take the lead in technological developments by getting support from Indian tech experts.

Time Zone Difference

Several countries like the United States, Australia, Europe, United Kingdom, etc., can use the time zone difference that they have with India to their advantage. The four to eight hours time-zone difference can be used to get continuous work, round-the-clock and the overlapping of time can be utilized for project discussion. This means that the project can be completed faster and earlier than its assigned time period.

Low Development Cost

It is a well-known fact that the labor cost in developed countries is much higher compared to developing countries. India is a developing country, and therefore it has a much lower labor cost. Companies can most certainly save huge amounts by outsourcing to India. The labor charge in India is less than half of what an average developer in developed countries charges. Moreover, they also multiple options when it comes to choosing models for outsourcing product development in India. They can completely outsource their product development, hire individual developers or individually build their development team including developer, project manager, engineer, designer, etc.

Quality Standards

More quality standards are maintained when it is outsourced than during an in-house development. And when projects or work is being outsourced to India, many quality assurances have to be met, before the date of delivery. The continuously increasing amount of talent in India forces everyone to deliver excellent quality work to stay relevant in any organization or organization. Further, most Indian outsourcing companies have a project manager and a delivery manager, in addition to the quality tester, to guarantee the quality of codes and the overall product before the date of delivery. The quality offered by IT companies is the main attracting factor that makes startups, product companies, enterprises, and other companies come back to India for all their IT needs.

Latest Technologies

When a new software, product, or application is being developed, using new-age technology helps to build the best. With more than 3.1 million young students graduating from top IT colleges every year, India has no shortage of professional technical experts. One can avail their expertise in every technology and development framework like blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, data science, machine learning, or any other latest technology to build a cutting-edge product.

Close Relationship with Government

The Indian government has always supported development and is very interested in helping its companies grow through outsourcing. The government has introduced several policies for making outsourcing easier and smoother for companies. Some examples of Indian policies are the Foreign Exchange Regulations, the IT Act 2000, the Indian Contract Act 1972, or the Specific Relief Act 1963. All these acts and policies announced by the Indian government have encouraged outsourcing to India and have made India a preferred destination for outsourcing.

Eliminate Communication Barrier

There is a huge misunderstanding that outsourcing to India would involve lots of challenges when it comes to communication. However, India is ranked the second-largest English-speaking country in the world. There are more than 125 million people in India who are fluent in English and it is very easy to exchange information in the language. Communication with developers and companies can be done quite easily.

Exposure to Talent Across The Globe

Outsourcing gives us an opportunity to expand our horizons, and it helps us identify the talent hidden in far corners of the world. Outsourcing software development to India is guaranteed to help us stumble across some of the best talents and getting them to work on your material. You can find multiple experts and professionals to build your product.

Why India Is Better Than The Rest

When it comes to software development, no country is as advanced and rich as India. It has a young population that is eager to learn, experience, accumulate all the skills, and deliver some of the best work the world has ever seen. It has attracted companies all over the world looking for a development and technology partner, or an IT outsourcing company for any other technological needs. These aren’t the only reasons that explain why India is better than the rest. Given below are some of the stats and numbers that prove Why India is better than the rest when it comes to software development and outsourcing.

-The IT outsourcing industry in India is expected to experience a growth of 7.25% CAGR where it was placed at INR 5,649.47 billion in 2019 and grow to reach INR 8,830 billion by 2025.

-82% of the Indian outsourcing companies plan to increase their tech headcount in the coming years as per the 2017 Asia Pacific Occupier Survey Report.

-The cost of outsourcing to India is far less when compared to developed countries. One can get developers at an average of 1750rs in India.

-AT Kearney’s 2019 Global Services Location Index ranks India has been spotted in the top spot for attractiveness for outsourcing.

-Over 40% of the Indian workforce is expected to enhance their skills and become better assets in the development process by 2022.

-India ranks first in the list of countries with the highest ISO-9000 certified software companies and even houses over 75% of the world’s CMM Level 5 certified companies.