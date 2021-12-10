Wonder Woman Game announced

Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Games have released a trailer for a new video game based on the DC superhero Wonder Woman. Many years later, Wonder Woman officially launched her own personal video game, the game will be developed by Monolith Productions, the company is known for “Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle-earth: Shadow of War”.

Eventually, Wonder Woman will join the other two members of the DC Power Trio, Batman, and Superman, with her game as the protagonist. No release date was announced, but WB showed the first teaser trailer, revealing their views on classic DC heroes. This is not even the first time the team has dealt with DC superheroes-Monolith also produced Gotham City Imposters, which people really like. They also played an important role in the TV series "Injustice" by NetherRealm Studios.

