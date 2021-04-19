A PINK MALWARE IS TARGETING ANDROID WHATSAPP USERS

The Indian cybersecurity watch dog, Cert-In, has given a ‘high’ seriousness rating against WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. As per the vulnerability note, the crisis reaction group has discovered ‘various’ vulnerabilities inside the portable applications. Also, these escape clauses could permit programmers to access delicate data about you.

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a target system,” said the note.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

However, this is just an issue for users actually running an old variant of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business. If your application is cutting-edge, your data ought to be protected.

However, that is not it. Another danger has been getting out and about over bunch visit. The connection tempts clients by offering to divert the WhatsApp interface from its traditional green tone to a shade of pink just as new highlights. Another claims to divert WhatsApp from green to gold.

Online protection specialists guarantee that tapping on the connection offering to transform WhatsApp into an alternate tone may prompt clients losing admittance to their records through and through. As indicated by PTI, a few WhatsApp users have been coursing that interface accidentally.