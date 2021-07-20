Airdrop is the fastest and easiest way to send documents, photos, notes and other files wireless. Airdrop works on Bluetooth to create peer to peer WiFi network between devices more convenient than uploading items to Dropbox, Box or iCloud in order to share them. Introduced in July 20 2011 for iOS 7 devices along with Mac OS X Lion. Here are some easy to follow steps on how to airdrop from your Mac to your iPhone.

‘Each device creates a firewall around the connection and files are sent encrypted, which actually makes it safer than transferring via email. AirDrop will automatically detect nearby supported devices, and the devices only need to be close enough to establish a good Wi-Fi connection, making it possible to share files across several rooms. One advantage to AirDrop is the use of Wi-Fi to make the connection. Some apps provide a similar file sharing capability using Bluetooth. And some Android devices use a combination of Near Field Communications (NFC) and Bluetooth to share files. But both Bluetooth and NFC are relatively slow compared to Wi-Fi, which makes sharing larger files using AirDrop much faster and more convenient’

-writes Lifewire. Read more on the working of Airdrop here.

How to transfer files from your Mac to your iPhone through Airdrop

First off make sure your devices are compatible to airdrop, to be compatible for airdrop your Mac needs to be from 2012 or later excluding mid 2012 Macbook pro, running OS X Yosemite or later versions. Your iPhone must be iOS 7 or later versions.

Activate airdrop on your devices. (Swipe up to the control center and enable Bluetooth and WiFi) Click on Airdrop and turn on Bluetooth. Select the option ‘Allow me to be discovered by’ and choose who you would like to Airdrop to You have the options to select ‘contacts only’ or ‘everyone’ Enable Airdrop on your iPhone: Go to ‘General’ and then to ‘Airdrop’ Once Airdrop is activated on your Mac and iPhone, it will be discovered on your Mac Select the document you would like to Airdrop and the device you would like to send it to.

Have you tried #AirDrop yet? It’s a great way to share things faster. Give it a try by sharing a contact. pic.twitter.com/7M7dmtem0t — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 7, 2016

Here is how to know whether your Mac supports Airdrop