Amazon is hiring an executive to lead their digital currency strategy

As more and more businesses now starting to accept some form of digital currency, Amazon also seems to be wanting to delve deeper into the growing sector. Amazon is also looking to hire someone to lead digital currency and blockchain initiatives.

An Amazon spokesperson said,

“We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon. We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments.” in an email.

They are looking for an experienced person who has experience with cryptocurrencies, blockchain distributed ledger, and Central Bank digital currency for at least 10 years.

The position is offered by the company’s Payments and Acceptance Experience team based in Seattle.

The new executive will also drive the overall vision of the product, shaping a lot of Amazon’s future in the digital asset world.

Amazon’s interest in cryptocurrency as a means of payment is new. In 2017, Amazon Pay Vice President at that time, Andy Jassy, told CNBC that the company was not planning to accept cryptocurrency because there was no demand for them to do so. Now, in 2021, the demand has grown and Amazon appears to want to take advantage of the popularity of cryptocurrency.