Among Us McDonald’s Chicken Nugget Sold On eBay For A Total Of $99,897

The McDonalds Chicken Nuggets in the form of crew members from the hit game “Among Us”. The nuggets are said to come from a BTS combo meal, a new advertising business run by McDonald’s in partnership with BTS. They also come with a Szechuan sauce as requested by the buyer. The McDonalds Chicken Nuggets, as they are often called, are the result of the “BTS Combo Meals,” which are new promotional offers run by McDonald’s in collaboration with the restaurant chain. Both the Nuggets and their auction price are currently at $100,000 each.

The seller said that the nuggets came from the BTS Combo Meal and were frozen and air-sealed to assure freshness for the 14-day period. So the chicken nuggets are in a state marked as used and they were delivered in frozen condition with an expiry date of 14 days.

The most popular online game in the US has captivated millions of players around the world. People were absolutely addicted to Among Us in 2020 and early 2021. The free-to-play game became a hit because of its addictive gameplay and voice chat feature which made people enjoy with their friends while sitting at home.

There is no denying that Among Us is one of the most popular multiplayer games ever. The game originally appeared on mobile devices in 2018, but exploded in popularity last year and is now available on all major consoles.

The McDonald’s BTS meal included 10 pieces of chicken McNuggets, medium-sized Coke, medium-sized fries, and a meal of exclusive sweet chili-cajun sauce inspired by stores in South Korea. Its empty packaging was sold on Malaysia’s e-commerce website, but it was on eBay. BTS is McDonald’s collaboration with famed fan and K-pop superstar BTS.