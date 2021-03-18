Apple Could Release Newer, Faster iPad Models In April This Year, Says Report

Apple is said to be working on a new series of newer, faster Apple iPads, which may be launched as early as April. According to a story published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, Apple is planning to improve the new iPad Pro models with improved cameras and faster processors. According to the study, Apple AAPL, -2.33 percent will release two tablet versions with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays.

Apple’s spokesman didn’t comment regarding the release right away. According to the study, newer features may include a Mini-LED screen.

The iPads are supposed to have processors similar to the M1 chip used in the existing MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini computers.

Last November, Apple released a new line of Macs, marking the first batch of machines to use Apple-designed M1 processors. The new MacBooks have outperformed more expensive Macs powered by Intel INTC, -1.19 percent processors, according to critics.

The company’s newer iPads are a play on the work/school-from-home phenomena that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and have proved profitable. In January, Apple recorded its first $100 billion quarter in revenue, fueled by its latest iPhone models.

iPads brought in $8.44 billion in sales, up from $5.98 billion a year ago and above the company’s estimate of $7.38 billion. Sales of iPods, MacBooks, and wearables drove up revenue in China during the time.

Apple’s stock has suffered this year, sliding below 6% as investors preferred more value-oriented plays that are closely related to an economic rebound. Both last year and this year, Apple stock increased by 80%. This is considering reports that the firm may one day manufacture an Apple Vehicle, which Citigroup analysts expect would raise the company’s market cap from $2 trillion to $3 trillion.