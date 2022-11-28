Apple faces shortfall of 6 million iPhone Pros because of protests against COVID-19 restrictions

According to recent reports, Apple is facing a shortage of 6 million iPhone Pros because of protests against covid-19 restrictions in China. The company has its biggest producer Foxconn in Zhengzhou city, China where there was a covid outbreak. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the protests

According to various reports, an inside source who wished to remain anonymous revealed that this shortage is subject to change because it all depends on how quickly the factory is able to encourage workers to come to work despite the protests. The iPhone Pros production can get delayed by a few weeks due to the covid-19 lockdowns. The company claims that it will make up for the production of the iPhones in the coming year. There were several protests at the factory due to the pandemic restrictions and pay-related issues.

There were various videos surfacing on the internet showing large crowds of people pushing and chardhing past the guards at the factory. Gradually, the protest spread to other cities in China as well. Footage shared on a livestreaming site showed workers shouting: “Defend our rights! Defend our rights!” “They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don’t provide food,” said one Foxconn worker during his live stream. “If they do not address our needs, we will keep fighting.” He also claimed to have seen a man “severely injured” after a beating from police. Another newly recruited employee told the BBC he visited the protest scene on Wednesday where he saw “one man with blood over his head lying on the ground”. “I didn’t know the exact reason why people are protesting but they are mixing us new workers with old workers who were [Covid] positive,” he told the BBC.

About Foxconn

For people who do not know much about Foxconn, this article will provide you with the necessary information. Foxconn is largest technology manufacturer and technology provider. The company is one of the biggest suppliers for Apple. Apple is one of the popular companies and it is known for its range of iPhones which are popular worldwide. They have some amazing features with the latest technology and stunning designs. Foxconn is the biggest iPhone maker in the world and is responsible for 70% of the shipments and 45% of the company’s revenue comes from the production of these iPhones. The company has its headquarters in Taiwan.