Apple iPhone 13 sees a major price drop to Rs. 52,790 for 128 GB storage variant

From Amazon, the Apple iPhone 13 costs $58,790. The iPhone 128GB model has been reduced in price from Rs. 79,900 to Rs. 73,990 on the e-commerce marketplace. Furthermore, Amazon India is giving an exchange value of up to Rs.15,200 depending on the model and the year of manufacture. After discounting the highest available currency rate on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 13 costs roughly Rs. 58,790.

Amazon has also been providing an immediate discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on the SBI Credit card. With all of the benefits of the current discount, the iPhone 13 may be yours for just Rs. 52,790.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 receives a few minor enhancements over the iPhone 12, but you may discover that the prior year’s model is a better value. The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch notch display as well as twin back cameras.

It sports twin back cameras with 12MP+12MP resolution, as well as a 12MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 employs the A15 Bionic chipset, which may be reused in the planned iPhone SE 3 2022 launch on March 8, 2022.

The cameras are flexible and produce high-quality stills and video, and they have the same Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles capabilities as the more costly iPhone 13 Pro. The battery life is adequate but again not exceptional. iOS 15 ensures that everything runs smoothly. Storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In terms of features and performance, the iPhone 13 mini is comparable.

What else we know so far

Similarly, Vijay Sales is giving large discounts on a variety of Apple devices, including iPhones, Macbooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Customers may acquire this deal at any of the company’s approximately 110 retail locations around the country, or they can get it online at the company’s website. The iPhone 13 may be purchased for Rs. 57,900 after rebate, exchange, and exchange incentive.

The iPhone 13, which would be normally priced at Rs. 79,900, is now available at Rs. 71,900 with a cash back of Rs. 6000 on ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Credit Cards for internet & shops, and Kotak Debit Cards for stores.

Furthermore, if you prefer to swap your previous smart phone and it has a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, Vijay Sales will top it off with additional Rs. 3,000, bringing the total discount amount to Rs. 14,000 and the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 57,900.

