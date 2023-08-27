Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Launch Likely to Experience Delay

The Cupertino giant, Apple, has been working on something incredible for the upcoming month, during which we will get to see some amazing as well as the most anticipated flagship for the year, including the iPhone 15 series, which will include two non-pro and two pro-iPhone 15 models.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the most recent leaks and rumors regarding the new flagship models.

While many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new iPhone 15 series, there have been some incredible leaks about the top-end models of the flagships, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Latest Leaks and Rumors

The top-of-the-line specifications of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will advance technological advancement on a global scale.

As of right now, we place a lot of focus on the notion that this new iPhone 15 Pro top-end model, namely the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be bringing a big improvement. This upgrade will revolve around the A17 Bionic SoC.

This new A17 Bionic SoC will advance both performance and speed, and it will only be included in the Pro models.

The overall battery backup on this new iPhone with a new chipset will also be boosted.

Speaking of leaks, it has been said that the next iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a significant update to the camera. There are strong indications that the iPhone will replace its current sensor with a new Sony sensor that has been specifically designed for iPhones.

Additionally, this new iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a USB Type-C Port and support for faster wired charging, much like every other iPhone. So, we will get to see some incredible leaks for this year’s new flagship.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Launch Details

There have been new leaks concerning the iPhone 15 launch details, specifically the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as Apple has been preparing to introduce its new iPhone 15 models.

The majority of the time, Apple launches its whole portfolio of iPhone models each year, from entry-level non-pro models to high-end pro models.

In fact, this year’s iPhone 15 model is expected to debut on September 12 alongside a pre-recorded keynote from Apple Park, according to reliable speculations.

Surprisingly, Apple has scheduled a second event for the 30th or 31st of August, which is when the rumor mill strongly suggests that the new iPhone 15 models for this year may be released.

Even if the debut takes place in early August or in the middle of September, it appears that Apple has other ideas. According to solid rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro will have some delays in its formal introduction.

According to reliable sources’ leaks, only the iPhone 15 Pro and the other two non-pro iPhone 15 models will first be released and put on sale. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the only model that might see a delay and might have a separate launch event.

Supply Chain Constraint Causing Delays, Says Leaks

According to a new claim from 9to5Mac, Apple has reportedly been having supply chain problems, particularly with the production of their premium iPhone 15 Pro models, leaving the Cupertino company with little choice but to postpone the entire launch of this particular phone.

Additionally, according to the same publishing site source, Apple’s new MacBook and iPad lineups will be released in the middle and end of October, which is when the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not even be released to the public.

What Apple will do with its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is unknown. Additionally, it’s possible that Apple will just introduce the iPhone 15 Pro among other iPhones while delaying the launch date for this particular model. We’ll keep you informed of any new developments.

