Anticipating Faster Charging and USB Type-C Port in Apple iPhone 15 Series

Apple iPhone 15 Series Expected with Faster Charging Capability with USB Type-C Port

The iPhone 15 series, which has been anticipated to go on sale in September this year as the new flagship for the year, has been the subject of some incredible leaks and rumors about its specifications, particularly regarding its ports and charging capabilities.

As the iPhone was introduced each year, we saw Apple constantly release the same older 20W quicker charging iPhone each year. However, despite introducing some great new revolutionary features each year, Apple has maintained the same when it comes to battery charging.

However, this year will be different since Apple has been preparing for something incredible, especially with their higher charging speed, which will allow us to see an iPhone that charges more quickly for the first time. Yes, you read that correctly.

Regarding the ability to charge devices more quickly, there are strong indications that the next iPhone 15 models will offer a quicker 35-watt charging, and guess what?

Thanks to the most recent EU law, which stipulates that all electronic items must have a universally recognized port by the end of 2024, Apple will finally release an iPhone with the USB Type-C port.

Speaking more specifically about the iPhone 15 series’ charging capabilities, there are reports that the 35-watt charging capability of the new iPhone 15 will enable the device to charge 30% more quickly than the 20-watt iPhone 14 models that preceded it. And guess what else?

This phone (the iPhone 15) can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

However, considering Apple, iPhone customers will have the excellent opportunity to upgrade to a newer iPhone with faster charging speeds. This may not seem amazing to Android users who have phones that charge at about 100 watts.

When Apple Launch Its New iPhone 15 Series?

Let’s talk about the launch. Apple has not yet officially announced the launch, but there have been a few leaks about the launch event and the sale date that have been circulating online.

According to these leaks, Apple may choose the mid-September dates of September 13 to September 15; during these three days, the company’s launch event will be scheduled. As for the sale date, expectations are for September 22.

However, as soon as we learn any additional information regarding the release date and specifications of these new flagship beasts, we will let you know.

Conclusion

