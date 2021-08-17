Apple iPhones launch in September to include Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 & iPad Mini 6

In a note to clients, a market analyst at wealth management firm Wedbush Securities has allegedly confirmed that the iPhone 13 will be released in the third week of September. In the third quarter of this year, Apple expects the iPhone 13 to account for between 35 to 45 percent of overall iPhone manufacturing.

Separately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has compiled a list of everything Apple is likely to reveal alongside the iPhone 13 family. Apple’s A15 processor is expected to be used in the next iPhone models in 2021, as well as a reduced display notch.

Apple iPhone 13 – Expected Specification And Features

“There will be four vehicles in the lineup,” Gurman says. “The standard models come in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes, while the iPhone 13 Pro comes in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.” The iPhone 13 models are also expected to offer a number of new camera features, including a new video version of the existing Portrait mode, perhaps dubbed Cinematic Video. You may also anticipate a new AI-driven filter system to apply multiple styles to your photographs, as well as higher-quality video recording in ProRes on iPhone 13 Pro models.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 13 models will be equipped with a speedier A15 processor with the same core counts as the current A14. On the iPhone 13 Pro models, a new screen technology with ProMotion capability might give up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the next iPhone models are expected to include an always-on display feature.

Along with the iPhone 13, Gurman predicts that Apple will debut the Apple Watch Series 7, which will have flatter screens, improved screen technology, and a speedier CPU. Apple is also reported to be working on new versions of its Time to Walk service, which was first offered on Apple Fitness+. Time to Run and Audio Meditations, for example, are self-explanatory.

Apple will also release new entry-level AirPods (aka AirPods 3) with a design identical to the AirPods Pro, featuring an in-ear form and shooter stem, according to Gurman. He describes it as the most important improvement to the AirPods’ design since the earphones’ original release in 2016.

Details About Next Month Launch

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives predicts that the iPhone 13 models will be introduced in the third week of September in a report from MacRumors. As Wedbush Securities reported earlier this year, a similar timeline was expected. Also, according to reports, the high-end iPhone 13 Pro models will come with a 1TB storage option in the analyst’s note.

In the second part of the year, Apple is expected to generate 130–150 million iPhone devices. Because of the “typical” launch date, the iPhone 13 may account for 35 to 45 percent of total iPhone models manufactured in the third quarter, according to the analyst.

Ives is also reported to have mentioned that all iPhone 13 models would include a LiDAR (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) sensor. Previously, the LiDAR sensor was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. The LiDAR sensor has the potential to improve augmented reality (AR) experiences and focusing outcomes in low-light situations.

Aside from Ives’ remark, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has speculated on several of the iPhone 13 series’ characteristics. In his weekly email, PowerOn, the Apple writer has compiled a summary of the company’s next-generation gear. Instead of going with “S” versions this time — an iPhone 12s, as previously rumored. Gurman also believes Apple will go with the iPhone 13 launch as well.

“Year two of the big 5G push is a fair marketing reason to jump to 13 — despite the number being considered unlucky in some regions,” he writes in the newsletter, adding that the move to the smaller notch could also be the reason for moving to iPhone 13 instead of going with iPhone 12s.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a new iPad mini, which is expected to have smaller bezels and a revamped construction akin to the iPad Air. Gurman also speculates that a new, smaller, and quicker ninth-generation iPad for students may be on the way. He also mentioned the upcoming MacBook Pro models, which are likely to use an M1X processor.

According to the author, the new models “should still be available by the time the current MacBook Pro approaches its two-year anniversary.” A new Apple product is also expected in the fall, according to Gurman’s prediction. He hasn’t given a precise date for his debut, though.

