Apple starts its pre-booking for Apple iPhone SE 5G (2022)

Pre-orders for Apple’s low-cost 5G phone, the iPhone SE (2022), have begun in India. The phone may be pre-ordered through the company’s official website as well as Flipkart. The phone will go on sale for the first time on March 18, and deliveries will begin by the end of the month. The phone is available in three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. Let’s talk about the new iPhone SE’s pricing and discount offer (2022).

Discount offers for Apple iPhone SE 2022

With an SBI credit card, you may get a 10% discount on the iPhone SE (2022) smartphone. In the Flipkart Axis Bank deal, the phone is eligible for a 5% limitless cashback incentive. The phone may be purchased with an EMI option of Rs 1,538 per month. In addition, an exchange offer of Rs 13,000 is being made on the purchase of the iPhone SE (2022).

Pricing for Apple iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE (2022) smartphone with 64 GB capacity is now available for purchase for Rs 43,900. However, the price of the phone does not include the packaging charge, which must be paid individually by the buyer. The corporation will donate a portion of the profits from each iPhone SE purchase to the COVID-19 fund. The iPhone SE (2022) 128 GB storage option costs Rs 48,900, while the 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 58,900.

Specifications for Apple iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE 5G, which is equipped with high-end specs, is Apple’s recently announced smartphone that is also believed to be inexpensive. The phone is a redesigned version of its predecessor and features a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels, allowing you to experience crystal clear graphics whether watching movies or playing games.

The A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone SE 2022 allows for speedier and lag-free operation. Furthermore, the Apple smartphone comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations, as well as midnight, starlight, and Product Red color variations. In addition, the phone has a non-removable Li-Ion mAh battery that allows rapid charging.

In terms of optics, the new iPhone SE 2022 has a 12 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the back, letting you record stunning movies and photos. Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and other camera functions are available on the phone. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 5G has a front-facing 7 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Also Read: