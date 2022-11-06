Are you exhausted with your job? She has 3 but keeps hustling!

“Damn, girl! I’m impressed. I only work 1 job and am exhausted most of the time.” This is one of the top comments in this Tiktok video shared by Annie Cirbo. There she shares her day in life, where she works 3 jobs which is a lot for 1 person. So, if you are exhausted with your job, it’s time to think about why that is the case.

The very first thing you will notice when you have multiple jobs is the need to wake up early.

Annie also starts her day in the morning but is not a morning person at all.

Then she shows her outfit and that she is always wearing hoodies, leggings and Jordans.

Her start of the day was a little dodgy because she might have accidentally left her car lights on, and there was no gas in the car.

However, the good thing is that it was a Saturday, and there was no traffic. She starts off her day by offering personal training.

Annie generally has 3-4 1-hour sessions starting from 8 am, but today, the 10 am session was cancelled. So, she got some gas and had breakfast. After that, she came back to the gym at 11 am to take the last session before heading to Nike.

There she worked with her friends and co-workers and had a 5-hour shift. It seems like a fun place to work as they have breaks and enjoy the work.

After heading out from Nike, it took her almost 45 minutes to get back to home because of the traffic.

Then Annie gets ready for the bar where she is a bartender. Some days are easy, and some are hard, depending on the crowd, but Annie says it was not that tough that day.

After the bar closes, she counts her tips and shows how there is always some fight at the end of the night.

Annie comes back home and has a quick shower at 2:30 am before going back to bed.

Most of the viewers appreciated her hard work, and one of them even wrote, “Just from a stranger to a stranger, I’m proud of you! Recently I started working a crazy amount of hours at my job, and I’ve been good up until today.”

