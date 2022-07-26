Asus finally brings ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Gaming Laptop in India

Asus India has brought their gaming series laptop adds a new range of ROG Zephyrus and Flow series laptops in India. One of the common things we can find among all these products by Asus is that all of these laptops come with a dedicated MUX Switch which helps you to change to a powerful gaming mode.

In this article, we will be covering mostly the flagship end laptop by Asus, the Rog Zephyrus Duo 16, which is the new addon of the previous year’s Zephyrus G15 and Flow X13 series laptops too. Here with new laptops, you will be getting the latest and greatest 6000 series AMD Ryzen laptop CPU.

What is the pricing for the laptop?

What is the specification we will get to see in Asus Zephyrus Duo 16? First of all again like the previous year’s laptop, here you will get to see a unique-looking dual display, and here the main display is a massive 16-inch screen that supports a peak resolution of 4K and even it supports the peak refresh rate of 120Hz and even the refresh rate can be increased to 250Hz when the resolution is brought down to Full HD resolution. Adding more, you will get even more display features including the Dolby Vision HDR, 500 nits of highest brightest, Adaptive Sync, and even 100% of DCI-PE support too.

Talking about the second option in terms of display, here again, you will be a miniature-sized 16-inch LED WQXGA screen which comes with the support for 165Hz of faster refresh rates. The display also comes with the support for DCI-P3 100% and even the peak brightness for the display is 1100 nits too.

As we mentioned, there is another Screen Pad which is a 14.1-inch screen that comes with the support for IPS coating and even 4K resolution as well. Here again, you get the support for 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness as well.

Getting to the processor side of the laptop, here you will get a power-packed chipset which is the latest and great AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX chipset, which is the latest new 6000 series based CPU by AMD. The processor’s power is coupled again with a powerful yet latest new NVIDIA GeForce GPU which is the RTX 3080 Ti which comes with the support for 165W Maxed up TGP as well.

Getting to the RAM and internal storage for the laptop, here the laptop comes with a faster 32GB of RAM which is again upgradable to 64GB too, and you can get the support for up to 16 Gb of VRAM as well. The internal storage of the laptop is the all-new faster and more efficient 2TV of PCIe 4. SSD storage.

Although, you also get a massive battery backup with a bigger 90Whr battery, and also it supports a faster charging of up to 100W.

What is its pricing?

As far as pricing is concerned, the laptop is priced a little on the premium side! The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with the starting tag of Rs. 2,49,990. You can get in hands with this laptop with Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and even on Asus Exclusive ROG Stores too.