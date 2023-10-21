Easy to play, yet fun and exciting – possibly the best way to describe slot games. And with our list of the best online slots, the fun is endless, and wins are even bigger.

Sounds like something you’d be interested in? Good – below, we’ve prepared overviews of the top slot titles available right now, with Golden Buffalo leading the bunch. If you are looking for the best site to play slots at, take a look at Ignition – it has a $3,000 welcome bonus ready for new users!

We’re not stopping at just one game, though; we have a list of the hottest online slots available today. Ready to play slots online?

Let’s begin!

Best Online Slots

Want to know how these slots made it into our list? Keep reading! We’ve prepared individual reviews of the best online slots you can play right now.

RTP: 96%

Theme: Wild West

Maximum Win: $500,000

Where to Play: Ignition

Bonus: Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Golden Buffalo features five reels and offers you a whopping 1024 ways to win. Keep an eye out for the Golden Buffalo itself; it’s the game’s wild symbol and can substitute for any other symbol to help you form winning combinations.

But the real excitement comes with the Free Spins feature. Land three or more Scatter symbols, represented by a blazing campfire, and you’ll trigger the Free Spins round. The more Scatters you land, the more free spins you’ll get. During this feature, the wilds can become a multiplier.

>> Play Golden Buffalo at Ignition

2. 88 Frenzy Fortune – Highest RTP Online Slot Game

RTP: 96%

Theme: Oriental space

Maximum Win: 2,368x your stake

Where to Play: Super Slots

Bonus: Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

88 Frenzy Fortune is a classic five-reel layout with 10 paylines. It has a Hold & Win feature that’s triggered when you land at least six Bonus symbols. These symbols stay in place while you get three respins to collect more.

Each new Bonus symbol resets the respins to three, and if you fill the entire screen with Bonus symbols, you win the jackpot. The number 88 also holds a special place in Chinese culture, as it signifies good luck and fortune. In this game, it unlocks the free spins bonus features.

>> Start playing 88 Frenzy Fortune at Super Slots

3. Big Game – Best Free Spin Feature of Any Online Slot Game

RTP: 94%

Theme: Safari

Maximum Win: $200,000

Where to Play: Black Lotus

Bonus: Up to $7,000 bonus + 30 free spins

Big Game has a standard five-reel layout with 30 paylines, offering you plenty of chances to win big. The roaring lion symbol is the game’s wild and can substitute for other symbols to help you complete winning combinations.

If you land at least three scatters, you’ll trigger the game’s free spins. During the free spins, all your winnings are doubled. That’s why getting free spins is the best way to score big payouts on this slot machine game.

>> Play Big Game at Black Lotus

RTP: 96%

Theme: Las Vegas casino in retro neon

Maximum Win: 2500x your bet

Where to Play: Slots.lv

Bonus: Up to $3,000 + 30 bonus spins

5 Times Vegas is a classic three-reel slot with a single payline. It features familiar slot symbols like cherries, bars, and lucky 7s—the name of the game hints at its thrilling multiplier feature.

If you land a “5 Times” symbol on the payline as part of a winning combination, your winnings for that spin will be multiplied by five. 5 Times Vegas is an excellent choice for players who appreciate the nostalgia of classic slots machines while still craving the thrill of big wins.

>> Play 5 Times Vegas at Slots.lv

5. Plentiful Treasure – Best Progressive Jackpot Slot Online

RTP: 95%

Theme: Ancient China

Maximum Win: 4,000x your stake

Where to Play: Casino Extreme

Bonus: 1000% bonus up to $5,000

The game Plentiful Treasure is a five-reel slot with a generous 243 ways to win.

The symbols on the reels are steeped in Asian symbolism, including lucky coins, ingots, and colorful Chinese characters. The game’s wild symbol is represented by a bountiful Chinese god.

In this popular slot game, the “Gold Coin” feature can trigger randomly. When activated, you’ll see a set of gold coins, and your aim is to match three of the same coins. Matching three coins gives you one of the game’s four progressive jackpot prizes.

>> Start playing Plentiful Treasure at Casino Extreme

Best Online Slots Sites

When ranking these online slots sites, our team focused on several factors, including the variety of slot machines, bonuses, and banking. Let’s see how it all played out.

1. Ignition – Best Online Slots Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome package

250+ online slot machines

24-hour payouts

Great loyalty rewards

Play Hot Drop Jackpot slot games

Cons:

Some fees on fiat payouts

No e-wallet banking options

Ignition Casino is a prominent player in online gambling, known for its wide array of games and generous bonuses. Established in 2016, it has quickly become a favorite among casino players. Let’s see what it has in store for slots fans.

Slot Games: 4.95/5

Ignition has over 250 slots, including crypto slots to choose from. All these come from reputable casino software providers like RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, Genesis Gaming, Rival, Gaming, Qora, and Radi8.

What’s great is that this online casino slots site offers Hot Drop Jackpots. Here, you get a chance to score the Super Jackpot up to $300,000. Our top slot game on this casino site is Golden Buffalo, which has a 96% RTP and a thrilling Wild West theme.

And if you want to play poker online, definitely have a look at what it has in store – it’s one of the best poker sites out there.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino knows how to keep players happy with generous promotions and bonuses. You’ll be greeted with a fantastic welcome bonus of 150% casino and another 150% poker bonus of up to $1,500 each – so up to $3,000 welcome package in total. The bonus code to use is IGWPCB150.

To get that, you must deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

No crypto? No worries. You can still get a 100% casino and another 100% poker bonus up to $1,000 each when you deposit using fiat. The promo code to use for this offer is IGWPCB100.

Payment Options: 4.95/5

When it comes to payment options, Ignition Casino has covered all the bases. They offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit at this online slots site is $20 for fiat and $10 for crypto. Don’t forget that fiat banking comes with some fees, so it’s better to go with cryptos if you can. To withdraw your slot winnings, you should have at least $20 in your casino account.

>> Claim up to $3,000 in bonuses [Ignition]

2. Super Slots – Best Bonuses for Online Slot Games

Pros:

Up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses

24-hour payouts

480+ slots online

Accepts 16 cryptocurrencies

Super Slot of the Week promo

Cons:

Some fees on fiat banking

Only 2 payout requests per week

Super Slots is a dynamic online casino that has been making waves since its launch in 2020. It may be relatively new to the scene, but it has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best destinations for slot machine games online.

Slot Games: 4.9/5

Super Slots Casino lives up to its name with an impressive selection of slots. Players are spoiled for choice with a diverse range of slot machines from different casino software providers like Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Rival Gaming.

Our top slot game you should try at this online casino is 88 Frenzy Fortune by Betsoft. Other popular titles on the site are Pho Sho Hold & Win, Golden Dragon Inferno, and Amazing Bass.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Super Slots Casino offers an array of promotions and bonuses. New members are greeted with a generous welcome bonus of up to $6,000 on their first six deposits.

On your first deposit, make sure to use the bonus code “SS250” to get a 250% bonus up to $1,000. After that, you’ll be eligible to use the bonus code “SS100” on your next five deposits for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 each.

The casino also has an exciting slot promo called Super Slot of the Week. All you need to do is play 100 spins at the casino’s chosen slot of the week from Monday to Thursday and get an extra 20 free spins on Friday.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

Super Slots Casino provides a range of convenient payment options for deposits and withdrawals, especially for crypto holders. This online casino accepts 16 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, and others.

Your cashout options are pretty much the same, but if you want to get your slot winnings right away, request a crypto payout, as they’re processed within the day.

>> Get up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses [Super Slots]

3. Black Lotus – Best Progressive Jackpot Slots Online

Pros:

Up to $7,000 bonus + 30 free spins

Extensive game search filters

Regular giveaways

Has phone support

97% payout percentage

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Could use more banking options

Black Lotus Casino has been online since 2011, and if you are after jackpot slots, it’s the best site to check. Let’s see exactly what it has in store for you.

Slot Games: 4.85/5

Black Lotus Casino excels in delivering an impressive array of real money slots online from popular casino software providers like BetOnSoft, Crucible, Rival Gaming, and Saucify. Our top slot game on this online casino is Saucify’s Big Game, with its fun and exciting safari theme.

What we like most about Black Lotus is that you can filter the online casino games based on game features and game lines. This way, you can easily find a casino game that suits your preferences.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you’re new to Black Lotus, you can score a 200% welcome bonus of up to $7,000. You’ll also receive 30 free spins on the Big Game slot machine. To get this offer, use the bonus code “200BLACK” on your first deposit.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Some payment methods available at Black Lotus Casino include credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. For payouts, you can choose between bank transfers and Bitcoin.

>> Enjoy up to $7,000 welcome bonus + 30 free spins [Black Lotus]

4. Slots.lv – Best Slot Games Online Library

Pros:

Up to $3,000 bonus + 30 extra spins

Certified by iTechLabs

400+ slots to play

Hot Drop Jackpot slot games available

Get referral bonuses

Cons:

Not a lot of promos available

Verification is required to make a deposit

Slots.lv is an excellent mobile slots casino that has established itself as a destination for players looking for top-notch slots games and Hot Drop Jackpots. It has been available online since 2013 and has received iTechLabs certification, making it a reliable site for online gambling.

Slot Games: 4.75/5

Slots.lv is home to some of the most popular online slot games today, including Bitcoin slots from game providers like RealTime Gaming, Spinomenal, Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and Betsoft.

What you should try here is 5 Times Vegas, which is a modern yet classic Vegas slot game.

If you’re craving progressive jackpots, the casino offers Hot Drop Jackpots with Super Jackpots up to $300,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

New players at Slots.lv can get up to $3,000 in bonuses – plus, you’ll also get an additional 30 extra spins with this welcome bonus.

Want more? Slots.lv also has a great referral program. Bring your friends over using your referral link and get a $100 bonus up to $200. You’ll get an extra $25 if your friend deposits with crypto.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

For deposits, verification is required. That can be a bit of a miss, as many online casinos only do this before withdrawal. But hey, at least that’s something already out of the way.

Deposit and withdrawal options are available at Slots.lv include credit and debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The minimum deposit is $10, as is the minimum withdrawal amount.

>> Redeem up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses [Slots.lv]

5. Casino Extreme – Best Online Slots Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

1000% bonus up to $5,000

Instant payouts

No payout fees

Great VIP club

Wide variety of deposit methods

Cons:

Limited table games

Website design could be better

Casino Extreme is one of the oldest online casinos on our list, established in 2000. The game library at this casino is powered by RealTime Gaming and Spin Logic Gaming. Let’s see what exactly has in store for you.

Slot Games: 4.65/5

Powered by RealTime Gaming, Casino Extreme has some of the best slots online you can play, including Plentiful Treasure. It’s our top slot game pick on this site because of the possible wins it could give you, thanks to its progressive jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you’re new to Casino Extreme, don’t forget to use the bonus code “THEBIGONE” on your first deposit. This will give you up to 1000% in welcome bonus. Note that the bonus amount you’ll get depends on your deposit amount. See the guide below:

Deposit $20 to $9.99: 500% bonus + 100% on crypto

$100-$149.99: 550% bonus + 100% on crypto

$150-$199.99: 600% bonus + 200% on crypto

At least $200: 650% bonus + 350% on crypto

If that isn’t exciting enough, then know that your deposit bonus only comes with 5x wagering requirements. How cool is that?

Payment Options: 4.8/5

When it comes to banking, depositing funds into your casino account is easy. You can use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, credit and debit cards, Flexepin, Interac, and e-wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. All in all, it’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos we could find online.

The minimum deposit amount is $10, while the minimum withdrawable amount is $50. Payouts are processed instantly, so no more waiting to celebrate your casino win.

>> Get up to 1000% in welcome bonus [Casino Extreme]

How to Choose the Best Sites to Play Online Slots

Slot Selection

Start by exploring the online casino’s slot library. Check if they offer a diverse range of slots, including classic, video, and progressive jackpot slots. A wide variety of real money slot games ensures you’ll find games that suit your preferences and gaming style.

Bonuses and Promotions

Many online casino players prioritize bonuses when shopping for an online casino. We can’t blame them. Bonuses can boost your bankroll and give you more chances of winning. The best online slots sites would offer welcome bonuses and even slots bonuses with free spins.

Payment Options

Check the available payment methods at an online casino. Do they accept the most convenient payment solution for you? Go for casinos online that offer fast and secure deposit and withdrawal options, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

Bonuses to Use on the Best Real Money Online Slots Casinos

Ignition: 150% casino and 150% poker bonus up to $3,000 combined

Super Slots: Up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses on the first six deposits

Black Lotus: Up to $7,000 sign-up bonus + 30 free spins

Slots.lv: Up to $5,000 bonus + 20 free spins

Casino Extreme: 1000% welcome bonus up to $5,000

How to Play Online Real Money Slots

So, how do you start your slot gaming journey? You need to join reputable online casinos. Well, our top online casinos make that an easy process. Just take a look at how simple it is to sign up at our top pick, Ignition:

Step 1: Create a Casino Account

Visit Ignition’s website and click “Join”

Complete the information needed

Click “Register,” then set up a 4-digit code you’ll use for payout requests

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Once logged in to your casino account, click “Deposit”

Choose your preferred deposit

Complete your deposit

Step 3: Score Your Welcome Bonus

Take a look at the available bonuses

Make sure to activate the welcome bonus when making a deposit

Step 4: Start Playing Slots Online

Go to the Game Library

Look for your favorite slots

Start playing slots online

Types of Online Slot Machines

Online real money slots come in different varieties that cater to a wide range of player preferences and tastes. If you’re unsure what type of slot game you should play online just yet, here they are and what you need to know about them.

Three-reel Slots

These are the OGs of slots reminiscent of classic slots. They typically have three reels and a few paylines. If you’re into straightforward, no-nonsense gaming, these are your go-to slots. 5 Times Vegas on Slots.lv is an example of this.

Five-reel Slots

Five-reel slots are the most common type of real money online slots. Such a slot game adds complexity since it has more paylines. This is also the type of online slots that comes in diverse themes, thrilling bonus rounds, quick hit slots, and special symbols to get more winning slots.

Multi-payline and Multi-reel Slots

Are you craving more action? Multi-payline and multi-reel slots expand the concept with numerous paylines and reels. This type of online cash slot gives you hundreds of ways to win, and that’s why they’re great for players who want frequent payouts.

Video Slots

These slots kick things up a notch with immersive graphics, animations, and sound effects. They often feature captivating themes, interactive bonus rounds, and a cinematic feel. If high-quality graphics significantly enhance your enjoyment of casino games, then this type of slot game is a perfect choice for you.

3D Slots

3D slots for real money take online gaming to the next level with their three-dimensional graphics and immersive gameplay. These slots deliver an almost cinematic quality, immersing players in an interactive and visually stunning gaming experience.

Progressive Slots

Are you dreaming of hitting a life-changing jackpot? Playing a progressive slot game is the way to go. This game pools a portion of each bet into a growing jackpot. Winning one can turn you into an instant millionaire.

Branded Slots

Also known as pop culture slots, this is what you should be playing if you’re a fan of certain movies, TV shows, celebrities, or anything from a popular brand. These are slot games with fun and recognizable characters. An example is Microgaming’s Game of Thrones online slot.

Tips for Playing Online Slots for Real Money

Playing online slots for real money can be an exciting and potentially rewarding experience, but it’s essential to approach it with some strategy in mind. To help you make the most of your cash slots gaming experience, here are three valuable tips on how to win at slots:

Choose a Reputable Casino : Start by selecting a trustworthy online casino with a valid gaming license. You are welcome to choose any of our top picks because they have all received licenses from specific jurisdictions, ensuring fair gameplay.

Practice with Demo Games : Before diving into real money play, consider trying out demo versions or free slots. Playing free slots lets you learn the ropes, test strategies, and get a feel for the game without risking your money.

Take Advantage of Bonuses : Most online gambling sites offer bonuses and promotions for slot players. These can provide extra funds or free spins, boosting your bankroll. However, always read the fine print to understand the bonus wagering requirements.

Guide to the Best Real Money Slots: FAQs

What Is the Best Online Slot Game?

The best online slot game is subjective and mainly depends on personal preferences.

Our highly recommended slot game is “Golden Buffalo,” which you can enjoy at Ignition Casino. Its exciting Wild West theme and 96% RTP make it a thrilling choice for many casino players.

Can I Play Online Slots on Mobile?

Yes, you can play slots for real money online on your mobile device.

Most reputable online casinos offer mobile-friendly websites or even dedicated mobile apps you can download on your smartphone or tablet. This flexibility lets you play online slot games on the go.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Slots?

Absolutely! Playing slots online can let you win real money.

Online casinos offer a chance to win actual cash prizes with every spin. Well, that’s as long as you’re playing slots for real money and not free slots, which are demo versions of the slot games offered by the best online casinos out there.

Comparing the Top 5 Sites for Playing Online Slots

Ignition: Play over 200 slot games at Ignition Casino. Sign up now and get an exciting casino and poker bonus of up to $1,500 each. Use the bonus code “IGWPCB150” on your first crypto deposit or “IGWPCB100” on your first fiat deposit.

Super Slots: As the name suggests, Super Slots is your go-to destination for all things slot-related. They boast a diverse collection of popular slot machines that cater to various preferences. Use the bonus code “SS250” to snag a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 and maximize your slot gaming experience.

Black Lotus: Find the best slot machines to play today with the biggest welcome offer you can get from an online casino. New players at Black Lotus can get up to a $7,000 first deposit bonus and 30 free spins on Big Game real money online slots.

Slots.lv: Staying on top of slot trends is easy at Slots.lv. They offer some of the most sought-after real money slots in the casino industry. When you make your first deposit, you can claim a whopping welcome bonus of up to $5,000 spread across your first nine deposits.

Casino Extreme: If you’re seeking an extreme dose of slot fun, look no further than Casino Extreme. Their impressive slot selection is complemented by various table games, too. Take advantage of their 1000% welcome bonus of up to $5,000 to kickstart your gaming adventure.

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots?

Thanks to the evolution of online casinos, you now have unprecedented access to a vast variety of slot machines.

Whether you’re captivated by the simplicity of classic three-reel slots, the cinematic experience of video slots, or the excitement of progressive jackpots, there’s an online slot casino that can cater to your gaming needs.

Our top pick is Ignition Casino, which offers Golden Buffalo, a Wild West-themed slot machine game with a nice 96% RTP.

Other online slot casinos like Super Slots and Black Lotus are also great choices, as they have hundreds of slot machines to offer.

Happy gaming, and may the reels forever spin in your favor!

