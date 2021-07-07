Newly launched Blackview A100 features “Advanced Camera” which can capture in-motion objects

Recently, Blackview A100 was introduced for the cameras and provides lovely hardware. With value for money in view, our latest comparison showed that the smartphone was significantly superior to the Redmi 10X. The mettle of the Blackview A100 with its superior camera is demonstrated by numerous additional factors. The smartphone can snap detailed images of moving objects effortlessly.

Blackview A100 – Complete Details About Advanced Camera

Without blurring the picture, Blackview A100 can swiftly catch these unforeseen events. Within 0.03 seconds the super-advanced camera sensor can automatically focus the quick-moving object. Moreover, 10 shots per second, rather quickly compared with other smartphone cameras, may be captured by the burst scene.

Blackview employs a 12MP Sony camera with a high 1.4μm pixel size to capture maximum detail even when the light is low. The Sony 12MP IMX362 camera makes pixel-condensing pictures easy to manage. The processing of photographs takes less time and the smartphone can take pictures of quickly moving things.

The Dual Pixel Autofocus (DPAF) technology used by smartphones helps to provide a steady and smooth focus for many video and picture applications. In both video and still, DPAF technology is extremely beneficial. It helps to concentrate on the matter.

The closed-loop VCM on Blackview A100 minimizes the shaking and helps to achieve an effective focusing, as opposed to the open-loop VCM. In addition, the HDR function improves video recording notably in night mode or when portrait color is captured.

In the Blackview 12MP Primary Sensor, the pixel binding technology allows the processing in a short processing time of high quality and detailed photographs. Blackview concentrated on pixel quality as Apple did on iPhone 12 than pixel amount.

Blackview A100 – Specification and pricing

A100 Blackview has an expressive design and a glittering back with a state-of-the-art vacuum plate. A smartphone for $249.99 is available. The addition of an Helio P70 SoC MediaTek, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 6.67-inch FHD+, and 4680 mAh.

A fingerprint sensor and a power button are available for simple access to the smartphone. At the top is an NFC for touchless payments with several functions. It works with DokeOS 2.0 on Android 11. By visiting the official website, you can get the Blackview A100 for $249.

