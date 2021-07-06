Noting Ear (1) to feature ANC support for just $99 confirmed by CEO

After the firm was abandoned last year by OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei, the company launched a new company named “Nothing.” After its start, the firm declared its ambitions to introduce wireless audio earbuds on the market and published its initial audio product design idea. Recently, there is no confirmation of the launching on July 27 of its debut product, Nothing ear (1), mainly a pair of TWS earbuds. We know now the precise pricing of the Nothing ear (1) and its supported ANC.

Noting Ear (1) – Fresh prior launch updates

In a conversation with Techcrunch, Founder and CEO Carl Pei unveiled some tasty information before the debut of Nothing ear (1) on July 27. Pei informed the magazine that Nada ear (1) ‘would have key characteristics such as noise cancellation and outstanding build quality, that the earbuds will have Active Noise Cancelation’ at one point in the chat (ANC).

Moreover, when talking about Nothing’s intentions to concentrate on internet sales the CEO also revealed the actual pricing of the gadget. Pei said that the earphones will come at a ‘fair consumer price,’ but he didn’t claim they would be ‘economical.’

“I think it’s going to be a good price at $99 USD, €99, and £99. Feature-wise, it’s similar to the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Pro is $249,” said Carl Pei during the interview.

So, the Nothing ear (1) will be priced at $99 in the US, €99 in European countries, and £99 in London. That means Nothing ear (1) price converted to Indian pricing will be falling at around Rs 7,000 – Rs. 7,500.

This will be significantly lower than the AirPods Pro pricing, which in India costs approximately Rs 24,900. The pricing of earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Google Pixel Buds A will be closer to them.

However, as confirmed by the CEO, the Nothing Ear (1) takes over its immediate competition, comes with a feature set similar to AirPods Pro, and is uniquely transparent.

Nothing Ear (1) – Availability

With regard to availability, on 27 July, at its first launch event, Nothing will launch ear (1). In addition, Nothing ear (1) has already been verified to be available on Flipkart in India. Flipkart even establishes a separate product micro shop, which you can see right here.

