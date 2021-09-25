Caviar reveals Rolex inspired Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple debuted the much-anticipated iPhone 13 series last week at its California Streaming event. So, as is typical, Caviar, the Russia-based luxury iPhone-modders, unveiled a new “Pair of Kings” line of bespoke iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models, including a model that costs a staggering $8150! So, before we get to the pricing of these custom-modified iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max gadgets, let’s have a look at the Caviar Pair of Kings line, which is inspired by Rolex watches.

Caviar Pair of Kings Collection – Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Benvenuto Series

The Caviar iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Benvenuto models are inspired by the Rolex Cellini watch and are the most costly of the bunch. Both the customized iPhone and the Rolex watch model are named after the famous Italian artist and jeweller Benvenuto Cellini.

As a consequence, the Benvenuto iPhone 13 models resemble the Rolex Cellini watch model. The top of the back panel features a white decorative design, while the bottom is made of genuine crocodile leather. The upper portion of the back is made of white gold and has a captivating design as well as the Caviar logo. Pricing for the Caviar Benvenuto iPhone 13 series begins at $25,080 for the base 128GB iPhone 13 Pro and rises to $30,780 for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With addition to the Benvenuto models, Caviar has already created a few more custom-modded iPhone 13 models as part of the Pair of Kings line. Among them are the Olive Rays series, the Dark Sky collection, the Meteorite collection, and the Yacht Club collection. Other variations cost less than Benvenuto kinds. It is worth mentioning, however, that they will all be influenced by Rolex watch models.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Olive Rays Series

The Olive Rays line was inspired by the Rolex Datejust collection, which was introduced in 1945 to commemorate the company’s 40th anniversary. It has a sunburst pattern and a metal-links-based design that appears like it belongs on a high-end bracelet. The pricing for this one starts at $6,380 for the base model and goes up to $8,450 for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max variation.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Meteorite Series

This design from the Meteorite series is inspired by Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches and includes a counter-weaved Carbon fibre pattern at the rear. This collection’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models start from $7,060 for the base iPhone 13 Pro and go up to $8,680 for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Dark Sky Series

In comparison, the Caviar Dark Sky line is completely black with gold accents and is based on the Rolex Sky-Dweller REF 326238 model. This series is significantly more costly than the Olive Rays versions, with prices ranging from $6,910 for the base device to $8,520 for the edge iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Yacht Club Series

The Yacht Club design is identical to the Olive Rays design and is the final and cheapest of the lot. It does, however, have a bronze-titanium panel and is based on the Rolex Yacht-Master II series. The Caviar Yacht Club iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max versions are the lowest of the bunch, starting at $6,540 and going up to $8,150 for the highest variation.

Caviar will only make 99 copies of each of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max designs. The official advertising film for the Pair of Kings Collection is included below. You can also view the collection on Caviar’s official website.

Commenting on its newest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max designs, Caviar founder Sergey Kitov said, “Rolex is my favorite watch. And Caviar is my favorite creation. So I wanted to combine the best of these brands in one luxury device. That is why I called the collection ‘Pair of Kings’. Because Rolex is the King of watches and Caviar is the King of custom smartphones and accessories.” SOURCE:

