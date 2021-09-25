COTI: Everything you need to know

Crypto, as we know it today, was not the same when it was first introduced to the entire world a couple of years ago. When the industry first started, there were not many potential investors that were lining up to put their money in virtual currencies, obviously because of the lack of knowledge of the industry and minimal understanding of its working as well.

On the contrary, looking around today, one thing is for sure that, this is not the case anymore. Today, there are millions of potential investors from all over the world joining in each day and more and more cryptocurrencies are being introduced.

For those of you who are still having some doubts regarding the entire concept of cryptocurrencies, allow me a chance to explain. Crypto is one such industry that has been constantly booming for the past few years and it looks like it doesn’t plan on slowing down in the near future as well.

In simpler words, virtual currencies are decentralized blockchain-based platforms that can very well be used for the purpose of exchange and trade over the internet as well as for the purchase and sale of goods and services just like physical money but over the internet of course.

For those of you who are following crypto for a long time now, you would agree with me on the fact that crypto has managed to maintain an upward flowing graph ever since it was launched and has received support from celebrities and well as giant business tycoons such as Elon Musk.

Not just that, it is important for you to know that, apart from these, some other reasons for the desirability of cryptocurrencies are the fact that they are extremely portable, easy to use, secure as well as a highly convenient method of payment.

Many global experts on the field often believe that looking at the growth of the industry, it is safe to assume that, in the near future, crypto will help completely revolutionize the payment system on a global level.

In addition to this, it is vital for you to know that, as previously mentioned, there are a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular currencies that are listed on crypto exchanges today include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, as well as Baby Doge to name just a few of course.

Now that you have a basic understanding of the industry, I sincerely believe that you will now be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, COTI. To know more, I suggest you read further.

Everything to know about COTI

COTI is nothing but the very first enterprise-grade fintech platform that is known to authorize organizations to develop their very own payment solutions along with digitalizing any virtual currency in order to save money as well as time. In other words, COTI is a platform that is said to be the world’s very first blockchain protocol that is specifically been optimized for decentralized payments along with being designed for the use of governments, merchants,stablecoin users as well as payment decentralized applications(DApps).

As per the company’s website, COTI is a fully surrounded finance on the blockchain. Before moving further, it is worth mentioning that the COTI Group was launched about four years ago, back in March 2017, whereas the Staking Platform was launched last year on January 1st.

As mentioned previously, COTI is a decentralized platform that can efficiently be used for the processing of decentralized payments, thus allowing governments as well as corporates to develop and issue their very own virtual currencies. It is a blockchain platform that can be seen working on completely revolutionizing the crypto space.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, COTI too has a lot of features similar to regular already existing payment systems including loyalty programs, financing, as well as cross-platform payments, which also provide an added advantage to the blockchain as well as decentralized finance(DeFi), to name a few. Not just that, the platform does have its own staking program. In the coming future, COTI plans on introducing their very own bank accounts and COTI debit cards as well.

After the announcement of its listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi exchanges as well as Coinbase, the value of COTI surged in late August after achieving its all-time high in March the last year. However, the value of the currency has slightly fallen recently, but still it manages to be afloat. In addition to this, COTI is said to be an acronym for “currency of the internet” and it is also vital for you to know that COTI is also the native utility coin of the platform.

The developers of the project are known to work in partnership with others at the Cardano blockchain and ADA token. Basically, COTI allows businesses and organizations to build their own payment solutions as well as digitalise any virtual currency of their choice to create something commonly known as “stablecoins”, which can then be pegged to physical money.

Not to mention that cFund, the funding venture for the Cardano ecosystem has also invested nearly 500,000 dollars in COTI this April and thus, building up a much stronger relationship among the projects. With the help of COTI’s technology for processing payments, ADA pay enables merchants on their platform to accept the ADA token as a mode of payment and convert the proceeds into about thirty-five fiat currencies immediately in order to avoid the volatility in exchange rates.

On a similar note, as per reports capital.com, COTI is known to be currently working with Cardano on a project, which the platform claims will prove to be highly instrumental in Cardano’s ecosystem. As a result, as Cardano grows in the near future, so will COTI. The platform works on a cross-chain bridge.

In June this year, developers of the platform tested a procedure for reprocessing that enables the bridge to reprocess Ethereum-based ERC-20 COTI to the native COTI delayed transactions on its own, along with improving flows and increasing scalability from the native coin of the platform to the Ethereum version of it. As a matter of fact, the native COTI coin has been trading around the same value as that of the ERC-20 version, in the marketplace.

Other than this, COTI is a real business and has experienced an initial coin offering(ICO) but has over 80,000 users on its operating platform along with 4000 merchants that are worth more than fifteen million dollars to date and have already being used on 250,000 Proof-of-Stake(PoS) terminal in shops, all around the globe.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that, COTI is an ecosystem that has been developed particularly to meet the challenges that are often associated with traditional finance including fees, risks, latency as well as global inclusion. All of this is made possible with the help of the DAG-based protocol that has been introduced as well as the infrastructure that is significantly fast, scalable, inclusive along with being private at the very same time.

Also, the entire ecosystem of the COTI platform comprises of various popular mechanisms including the Proof-of-Trust consensus algorithm, DAG-based blockchain, Global Trust System(GTS), multiDAG, a payment gateway along with a universal payment solution.

What makes COTI special?

The major factor that makes COTI unique is the platform of the currency. As we already know by now that the COTI platform allows organizations to easily develop advanced fintech products and as a result save a significant amount of money, time and data. COTI pay is able to process all and any kind of payments in both online and offline formats including credit cards, cryptocurrency, stablecoins and native coins as well.

The platform has a well known built-in financing to boot, allowing you to earn interest on loans and deposits while connecting with the network of white-label payments. Talking of traditional payments, they usually cost billions of dollars to both customers and merchants and thus, white-label payment networks work on a global level and allow customers and merchants to make transactions easily and freely with the help of virtual wallets, coins and more.

Furthermore, as mentioned previously, COTI is said to be the very first platform in the world to have been optimized for the creation of coins that are stable in prices and are not highly volatile like in the case of many other currencies in the marketplace. As a result, the users have the capacity to issue their own stable coins while regaining complete control over both their data and money.

Investing in COTI

As of today, the price of COTI is about 0.639956 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 844,721,141 US dollars. In just the past twenty-four hours, the value of COTI has gone up by nearly 22.65 percent and having a market cap of 555,911,755 US dollars, the currency is currently placed at #119 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

The current circulating supply of the currency is somewhere near 868,672,118 COTI coins with a maximum lifetime supply of 2,000,000,000 COTI coins. In just the past week alone, the price of COTI has gone uphill by 68.35 percent.

As far as investing in COTI goes, reading so far, you might have gotten a fair understanding of COTI and its working and by now you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in COTI is the right thing for you to do or not.

As we know that COTI operates in the space of decentralized finance and how the sector has been booming for some time now, looking at what the platform has to offer when combined with its future plans and performance in the recent past, I believe that COTI can prove to be a worthy long term investment for you.

But again, as mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is extremely important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, COTI does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy COTI? Let me help you with that. Currently, COTI is available on all major crypto exchanges but some of the popular exchanges that have COTI listed on them include Binance, Huobi Global, ZT,Mandala Exchage as well as Coinbase Exchange.

In conclusion, What are your thoughts on the COTI? Do let us know in the comments below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

