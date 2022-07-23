Deals on earbuds, neckbands in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

One of the popular main sales from the e-commerce giant, Amazon is already up! The new sale by Amazon gives its major focus to its members and has so many best discounts you can get on products.

The products selected to get discounts to include the range of smartphones, laptops, and many other electronic, and fashion products too. Here we are covering details about the range of earbuds and neckbands and many other audio products you can find at a discounted price on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

Deals you can grab for this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Amazon has promised to provide up to a 75% direct price slash on many of the audio products which are from popular audio brands including Boat, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and a lot more.

Adding to this, if you’re looking to avail more discounts then you can make use of SBI and ICICI bank cards including both debit and credit cards can get an extra layer of 10% discount on that product. Here we have listed the deals you can find here:

Boats Airdopes 141

Rs.999

Boat products are the one which has been getting bigger price slashes for the sale. However, if you have your eyes on the budget-friendly earbuds then maybe you can go with the Boat Airdopes 141 which gets a price slash by 78%. Usually, the earbuds are priced for Rs.2,000 gets the price down to Rs. 999. The earbuds provide better features including long playback of up to 42 hours of playtime and an IPX4 rating too.

pTron Bassbuds Duo

Rs.599

Even pTron is one among the brands where you can find bigger price slashes on their products. This earbud comes for the price of Rs. 2,599 which now gets a massive price down to Rs. 599. There are some exciting features including 31 hours of playback time too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Rs.6,790

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro then comes with many features which include noise cancellation and many more. From the hardware perspective, you also get the 11mm massive woofer with the support for full bass, and even you get a 6.5mm tweeter too. You can get these earbuds for the price of Rs.6,790 and it’s priced for Rs.11,990.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+

Rs.1,299

This is the new range of neckbands from Boat. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ can be a great fit for you to go with. The neckband has been slashed to the pricing of Rs. 1,299 which was previously priced for the premium price tag of Rs. 3990. The neckband comes with a 10mm driver which is capable enough to provide a better sound output.

Boat Bassheads 100

Rs.329

If you’re looking for cheaper wired earphones then you can go with these earphones. The pricing for these earphones comes with a price tag of Rs. 329. This is a budget-friendly pack that includes hardware like an in-built mic. There are many such color options available for you.

