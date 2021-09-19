Dota 2 will no longer support 32-Bit Systems

The developers of DOTA 2 have announced that the DOTA 2 will no longer support the 32-bit operating systems. The announcement was made on the game’s official website, the developers will also no longer support XAudio, OpenGL, and DirectX 9. As part of their announcement to replace the most important worldwide version 1.0, Valve stated that they will drop a number of the older hardware that supports Dota 2. It has also been announced that Endowment 2 will also no longer run on macOS versions 10.14 and higher.

Dota 2 is a more CPU-heavy game, which means it will not slow down any other graphical-based processes on your system. It also helps systems with many cores, because it forces Dota 2 to use all the CPU cores in the game. If you have a Ryzen CPU with many cores, this can help boost your FPS in Dota 2.

You can optimize your system for games by using the Dota 2 GUI to enhance FPS. Launch Dota 2 and select the settings icon at the top left to open the Video tab. On Steam, there is an option to disable Valve’s intro video, which saves you time when using the game.

The popular Dota 2 multiplayer battle arena game drops support for several outdated technologies: 32-bit operating systems, DirectX 9, and others. Valve stated in a blog post that in a few months the game will stop supporting 32-bit versions of Windows and macOS older than 10.14. Considering the total number of Steam users using 32-bit operating systems is less than 0.5 percent, this change should not affect many Dota players.

Valorant has long had generous system requirements that support 64-bit Windows. Looking at statistics for Steam users, Dota 2 remains one of the most popular games on the platform and shows that less than one percent use 32-bit Windows 7 and 10 versions and less than 0.2 percent use older macOS versions than 10.14.

The same announcement post also announced that Valve will be selling tickets for Dota 2 International Championship 2021 at 12:00 ET on September 22. Companies like Valve have told long-awaited players that Dota 2 will be back online in the coming months. Developers have talked about improving the user interface of the viewer, improving the Dota 2 technology, and more.

