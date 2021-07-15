Download your Aadhaar without a registered mobile number

Download your Aadhaar without using your registered phone number

Aadhaar is the literal Hindi translation of the word foundation was first issued in 2010. It is a 12-digit unique identification number (UID) issued by the unique identification authority of India (UIDAI), under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY). Aadhaar is used as a means of identification for most procedures these days, whether it may be for domestic travel or issuing a new bank account or even installing a new gas connection.

Steps on how to download your Aadhaar without your registered phone number:

Visit the website uidai.gov.in Select ‘My Aadhaar’ and click ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ under Get Aadhaar. The next is a 2-step process to login Enter in the issued Aadhaar number and enter the security code shown Click on the option ‘My mobile number is not registered’ and you will have to enter an alternative mobile number An OTP will be sent to an alternative mobile number which is required to be filled in Click ‘Send OTP’ Finally, Download your Aadhaar.

Aadhaar has received many security concerns as well, modeled after the United States social security system, it is now the worlds largest bio metric system. Aadhaar which was made mandatory to link to the PAN card to check for tax evasion or fraud now seems to causing a bigger worry of cyber-security. Resulting to the cure being worse than the disease itself.