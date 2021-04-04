Elon Musk says he will put Dogecoin on the moon

Dogecoin is the favorite cryptocurrency of Elon Musk for sure. And when he says that he will put Dogecoin on the literal moon, it is no joke. Musk has previously boosted the price of the cryptocurrency extensively, and even this time around, his comments led to a 30% boost to Doge’s price. And for all those brilliant people who think that this might be an April fool’s joke, it’s probably not. You know Musk how he is and how much he loves his Dogecoin.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

Dogecoin on the moon> Dogecoin to the moon

I hope you guys understand what I mean by the subheading. SpaceX and Elon Musk never fail to deliver on what they say and often do interesting things we don’t contemplate about. In fact, Michael Sheetz, the CNBC space reporter, says that even he thinks that it’s not an April fools joke. Heck, SpaceX even transported a roadster to Space, then what is the big deal with Doge. But now, we could ask ourselves does he mean this figuratively or metaphorically. Maybe he could be hinting that the prices will skyrocket to the moon.

This also backs his previous tweets that show a Dog in a spacesuit putting a flag on the moon’s surface with Doge written on it. Musk has been very vocal about his views on cryptocurrency and dogecoin in general. He is also the first CEO to enable the option of paying with Bitcoin in one of his companies, Tesla. And so his continuous enthusiasm about Dogecoin makes me think that it is possible for this meme curreny to become a real deal.

The price increase

The tweet made by Elon Musk acted as another fuel for the huge price increase of Dogecoin. Within minutes the price of Doge was up by 30% and crossed the $0.07 price point. This price increase makes you think maybe the referral to the moon means price-wise and not literally. But it is not going to be easy, though, in any way. The future lunar exploration plans that SpaceX has could mean putting a real Dogecoin on the moon, but it will not be easy. And nor will we be pushing the price of Doge to new highs as it often consolidates after increasing.

