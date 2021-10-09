Elon Musk talks about making electric planes in far future

In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote about Tesla entering another sector for a revolutionary entry. Musk adds on to that saying electric plans would be fun, and that they have been trying that for a decade. But, there are more problems for Tesla to work on. Finally adds that once the existing issues are done, then the company could focus on electric planes.

Jonas wrote, “In our view, the chance that Tesla does not ultimately offer products and services to the eVTOL/UAM (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing, and Urban Air Mobility) market is remote. The potential skills transferability and network adjacencies are too strong to ignore. We’ll have Teslas on our roads, underground in tunnels…on Mars. But not in Earth’s skies? Well…we’re not convinced.”

Which is a sensible question to ask. As the company has always been working on things ahead of its times. It could be their Full Self-driving technology or the upcoming electric vehicle model like Cybertruck. All of the things are being worked on with the future in perspective. Despite having the technology to work on Tesla seems to first focus on the essential aspects.

In the shareholder meeting held this year recently, Elon Musk shares, “We have a lot on our plate here. But electric planes, yes, I have been dying to do that for a decade, honestly. But, we have quite a few fish to fry here. So, maybe one day the electric plane, battery energy density is improving every year. So, that’s an important metric to get the sell energy density to around 450, 500 watt-hours per kilogram and have a packing efficiency of around 400-watt hours per kilogram, that’s when electric planes start to get interesting.”