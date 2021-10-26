EverGrow Coin: Everything you need to know

For quite some time now, the crypto industry has constantly been booming and has managed to create a name for itself on a global level. The industry has received support from a lot of potential investors and various business tycoons, thus increasing its growth and popularity by margins that were never anticipated before.

Seeing this, I am forced to assume that, a majority of you present here today are already aware of the basics of the industry but if for some reason, you are still not familiar with the entire concept of virtual currencies, it’s better that we talk about that first!

Crypto as the name suggests is nothing but a form of virtual or digital currency which can be used for a variety of purposes including the buying and selling of goods ad services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over various cryptocurrency exchanges available online, while being stored in digital wallets of course.

In simpler words, this virtual asset of yours is nothing but a form of a decentralized blockchain-based platform that uses blockchain technology to operate and for the purpose of recording and verifying transactions that occur over the platform in order to completely eliminate the risk of counterfeiting and double-spending.

Also, being decentralized refers to the fact that, crypto is one such industry that can step outside the control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference. However, it is probably worth noting that some other factors that contribute to the industry being such a huge success includes its portability, convenience it offers, high-profit margins, ease of use, its intuitive nature as well as its high volatility.

Being volatile, the prices of currencies in the marketplace tend to change almost immediately, which makes it more difficult to predict the price fluctuations, even for experts in the field. Note that, if crypto provides you with an opportunity to earn huge profits, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well, so it’s better to be vigilant while investing in digital currencies.

Unlike when the industry was first introduced, there are a lot of currencies in the marketplace today for you to choose from and some of the most popular currencies that you can invest in right now include Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin, Baby Doge as well as Polkadot to name just a few of course.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, I believe that you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, EverGrow Coin. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about EverGrow Coin (EGC)

EverGrow Coin or as commonly referred to as EGC is nothing but a relatively new but very promising cryptocurrency that has managed to break all prior records in the crypto world in just a month’s time since it was first launched. The currency has been able to reach about 30,000 token holders and is sitting just over a 150 million dollar worth of market cap, thus has been able to catch the eye of many potential investors from all around the globe.

In other words, EverGrow is a deflationary token that has been designed in order to become more scarce over time, while ERC token would help in generating a passive income in Binance pegged BUSD. Not just that, while the team behind EverGrow comprises of experts in the field of software development, finance as well as marketing, the said project is somewhat similar to SafeMoon in some ways. For instance, all of the transactions for purchase and sale of EverGrow carry a particular fee, a portion of which is distributed to the token community.

Speaking of which, you should probably know that, since its debut, the project has managed to distribute more than five million dollars to its community. In addition to this, EverGrow appears to people as a legitimate project as, while many cryptocurrency base projects are run by anonymous people, the team at EverGrow has taken a step forward and made the identities of all of its members known to the general public, which are verifiable.

As mentioned, EverGrow has been launched just about three weeks back and since then, it has really managed to make a name for itself, with an idea of rewarding their token holders in BUSD, which has not been seen before. The project is said to be the next generation of reflection tokens that operate on the Binance Smart chain, allowing investors to generate income in more than one way!

Apart from just profiting by the coin increasing in value, holders are also allowed to earn passive income by getting a portion of the revenue that has been generated from all the transaction fee that has been collected by the project. Also, another such thing that sets apart the platform from all the others in the marketplace is the fact that EverGrow tends to reward users with a stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar instead of using its native utility token EGC to do so.

For those of you wondering, how is it useful? Allow me a chance to explain. Doing so helps the investors to avoid sales taxes and fees while converting the rewards earned by them in the native token to fiat money. As a result of which, the owners of the coin have been receiving a passive income from the very first day, an income that is not required to be sold and which is then exchanged for the native currency of the platform with relevant sales taxes.

It is worth mentioning that, this income that you receive is the one that can be used immediately and which remains stable in value, unlike many others. Furthermore, all the holders of EGC are eligible to earn an eight percent reward from every purchase and sale transaction in BUSD. Other than this, about three percent from every purchase and sale transaction is sent to a Buy-Back wallet while two percent of which is transferred to the liquidity pool for PancakeSwap in order to create a fairly stable price floor.

Also, the EverGrow ecosystem is said to consist of various components including a Marketplace, lending of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Staking Pools, Content Subscription Platform as well as Play-To-Earn games. Having said that, mentioned above are some of the reasons why global experts on the field, analysts along with the entire crypto community cite that EverGrow is the next big coin just like some popular projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu as well as SafeMoon, which all came before it!

Providing users with so many different ways to make profits and generate income in more engaging and entertaining ways, EverGrow has already managed to establish itself as a trusted brand among investors on a global level. In addition to all of this, as mentioned previously, EverGrow is known to use a multi-buyback feature in order to fight against the commonly known volatility of its currency.

This BuyBack reduces the total supply of the token by directly buying them from crypto exchanges and then removing them permanently from the marketplace, which will help cause a positive impact on the token price. As per the official statement by developers, their Buyback is funded by a strategic tax of three percent on every transaction, and the tokens collected as fees are converted into BNB, which are securely kept and secured in the EGC contract.

Speaking of Buyback programs, it is worth noting that, EverGrow Coin is said to offer two distinct BuyBack programs, Moonshot Buyback as well as AutoBoost BuyBack system. Lastly, being backed by a specialized team of blockchain experts and entrepreneurs, it will not be much of an exaggeration to say that the EverGrow platform has what it takes to dominate the entire cryptocurrency marketplace in the near future. Now for some of you wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in EverGrow Coin? let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in EverGrow Coin

As of today, the price of EverGrow Coin is about 0.000000421387 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 4,226,474 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the EverGrow has gone up by 21.32 percent, and with the current market cap of the platform not yet available, the platform is currently placed at #2848 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, though unfortunately, the circulating supply of EverGrow Coin is not available, the platform has a maximum lifetime supply of about 1,000,000,000,000,000 EGC coins.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in EverGrow Coin is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that EverGrow can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with good returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that, just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, EverGrow does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy EverGrow Coin? Let me help you with that. Currently, EverGrow being a relatively new cryptocurrency is not yet available on all major crypto exchanges but a popular exchange that has EGC listed on it includes PancakeSwap. However, I believe that it is safe to assume that in the near future, EverGrow is likely to be listed on all major crypto exchanges out there.

In conclusion, What are your thoughts on EverGrow Coin? Do let us know in the comments below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

