Leverage Edu secured $1.5M in a round by DSG, Blume

Leverage Edtech private Limited, which operates education platforms Leverage Edu and Univalley, has now secured around $1.15 million led by its existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Blume Ventures. Saama Capital founder Ash Lilani and PayU CEO Amrish Rau also participated in this round.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners, said,

“DSGCP first invested in Leverage Edu and partnered with Akshay a year ago. In that short period, Akshay and his team have demonstrated very strong execution capabilities and have positioned Leverage Edu as a leading emergent higher education and career advisory brand. We are very excited about the next phase of growth as Leverage Edu expands into becoming a full-stack service provider and expands operations to more Indian cities.”

The company, which is founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in the month of 2017, Leverage Edtech, aims to be the go-to brand for university admissions and career guidance for the Millenials.

Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi, said,

“We have been massively obsessed with student experience on the LeverageEdu.com platform and clear well-defined student success outcomes, which has led to an exceptional revenue growth in the last nine months, as well as early signs of building a trusted brand. Focusing on a few core areas and executing them really well has helped.”

