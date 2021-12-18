Ford promoting sustainable EV charging at homes in California

Ford launches a zero-carbon EV charging infrastructure which can be installed in homes. They are promoting sustainable EV charging points by introducing a new program in California. Everything from the energy used to the power produced will be made sustainable. It is being launched by participating with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

Being part of the program, Ford will take part in reducing greenhouses gases while charging the cars. Contributing to climate change the program is about implementing initiatives matching with the use of electricity to charge EVs. Here, the electricity will be made with 100 percent renewable energy from local sources.

In the program, there are four steps as stated by Ford,

Step 1 – Owners of eligible plug-in electric vehicles opt into the program through the FordPass app

Step 2 – Once enrolled, the FordPass app automatically tracks the amount of electricity used while charging at home

Step 3 – Ford generates or buys, an equivalent amount of California-sourced Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), an EPA-recognized program that records the generation and usage of green energy

Step 4– Ford sends evidence of the matching amounts to CARB, ensuring that all home plug-in charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity

Increasing awareness

Ford’s Director of Charging and Energy Services, Matt Stover said, “Ford’s electric vehicle customers are beginning to realize all the possibilities associated with their vehicles and sustainable energy management. By working with regulators, utilities, and customers for home integration services, we’re enabling EV drivers to lower their carbon footprints, potentially save money and help protect the grid, all through their smartphones.”

Customers who own any Ford electric vehicle, any from battery vehicle or hybrid models, living in California can install the charging point in their home. So the program works for Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, Escape Plug-in Hybrid vehicle, and also the upcoming F-150 Lightning.

This program is part of the $30 billion investment in electric vehicles and batteries. Also, the program contributes towards the long-term goal of the company to create a sustainable American manufacturing system. Ford’s EV goals include making 40-50% of its total global production be EVs by 2030. And further, accelerate its progress towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Last month Ford announced that the manufacturing of F-150 Lightning and E-Transit in its vehicle assembly plant in Kansas City. As they are focused on bringing electric options to their customers, the company is also working on charging infrastructure. It won’t be long before the renewable charging points installations are available for homes all over the US.