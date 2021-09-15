Fortnite’s season 8 battle pass revealed

Epic Games have released a teaser for Fortnite’s Season 8 Battle Pass and we are here to break it down for you so here is everything you need to know about levels, rewards, skin prizes, and more. The Final Date for Fortnite’s season 8 is scheduled for 5 December giving you plenty of time to prepare for all the new great Battle Pass prizes, while unlocking all levels. Here are all the details about the brand new Battle Pass for Season 8.

We have our first official teaser for Fortnite season 8, which features a character called Fabio Sparklement. The unique concept is named after Fabio the Sparklement, the Fortnites-shaped cereal mascot, and requires nine Battle Stars to unlock. It seems the Legendary Cube returned at the end of season 7, with a leak claiming that a mysterious Queen character has been controlling him all along.

Along with the Story Trailer for Epic Games, which has recently published Fortnite Chapter 2, the eighth Battle Pass trailer features some new skins, including a black-and-white cartoon-style fish stick processed by Pretty Much Alive, a guitar-rainbow unicorn named Fabio “Sparklemane” Carnage, and the forthcoming Venom movie. Interestingly, the teaser trailer also confirms that Carnage will get new skin.

The new Battle Pass will contain a ton of unique skins and other cosmetics including some fun new skins, crossover content, and other nice additions. Epic Games has not revealed anything major about the upcoming season, but a leak has provided a detailed report on when the Battle Pass Skins will arrive. The cube has a slew of new Fortnite character skins coming down to the Battle Pass of Season 8, and several news skins can be found on the official Epics website.

In Season 8 Battle Pass, you will see a range of cosmetic rewards ranging from new outfits, new emotes, and a few new packaging to trick your weapons and vehicles. The battle pass is a really great way to get exclusive in-game rewards. It can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks at the Item Shop. The epic monthly skin subscription for the Fortnite crew also comes with Battle Pass, along with tons of other skin and cosmetics.

Epic Games refuses to rest on its laurels after a hugely successful Battle Royale series that has taken the gaming community by storm after its release in 2017 and gained more than 125 million players in just the first year of its release. The unique Battle Pass Skins keep attracting players, and it is expected that the upcoming season will do just that. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Skin includes Demon Hunter, Charlotte, IO Agent, Kor, Unicorn Man, Fabio, Sparklemane, Torin, Connection, Cube, and Carnage. Once you have the season ticket completed, you can add it to your collection.

The current Fortnite season features an ongoing alien invasion, more street fighter skins, and a concert by Ariana Grande herself. From the destruction of alien motherships to the sight of thousands of purple cubes crashing onto the map, Fortnite fans will have a new experience in Season 8. The final season of Fortnum & Mason has been released and players have made some major changes to one of the game’s most popular games.

Fans loved the alien invasion theme of Season Seven and Epic Games loves to mix things up with every new Fortnite season so that we can be sure that Fortnite’s next season will bring a slew of new maps and locations, new mechanics, new weapons, and more. Changes to the Battle Royale will change in the eighth season, Chapter 2, and a new trailer has been released by Epic Games. What we have for Season 8, which will be based on Season 2 of the game, is a ton of new content of all kinds.

Some previous leaks suggest Epic Games will begin the transition between season 7 and Season 8, introducing the Naruto Battle Pass. The Fortnite Leaks subreddit, where anonymous insiders have a history of accuracy in leaks, informs the hosts that Epic has obtained user rights to the character, which suggests that Epic might add the character down the road. We’re not sure if that skin will be available now, or if it will fall sometime in Season 8. If confirmed for next season, it can be assumed that the item Mythic Explosive Kunai will be added to the game at that time.