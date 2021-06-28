Future Apple iPads might come with larger displays, says reports

If you’re searching for a tablet from Apple, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently the biggest model available. If Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s recent newsletter is any indication that might alter shortly. Apple’s engineers and designers, he claims, are investigating the prospect of bigger iPads.

Apple iPads with larger displays

Before you get your expectations up, keep in mind that the bigger iPads in question are unlikely to be released next year, according to the newsletter. If Apple does not decide to cancel the idea, the earliest timetable is in a few years. Take this information with a grain of salt because there’s a good probability that this big iPad will never see the light of day.

“I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They’re unlikely for next year with Apple’s attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022 – and they may never come at all,” wrote Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The primary reason you shouldn’t expect these reported larger iPads next year is that Apple is focusing on releasing a new iPad Pro with regular screen sizes in 2022. The 2022 iPad is expected to include a glass back, wireless charging, and possibly reverse wireless charging. Would you prefer a larger iPad, such as a 14-inch or 15-inch model, over a comparable MacBook model if Apple released one?

Previous leaks about Apple iPads

Previously, we even reported that the iPad Pros in 2022 may eventually get a design overhaul with never-before-seen iPad features.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to introduce updated versions of the iPad mini and regular iPad by the end of the year, with a fresh design and better specs. FYI, for a long time, the iPad mini and normal iPads have looked the same, and the revamped versions coming this year will give them a modern feel, which is also quite similar to the 4th Generation iPad Air and 4th Generation iPad Pro.

The COVID-19 lockdown, during which most people stayed indoors and used portable computers like iPads for work, study, and multimedia consumption, contributed to a 43 percent surge in iPad sales for Apple.

Apple is now testing the 2022 iPad Pros with a glass back panel. This implies that Apple’s upcoming iPad Pros will be the first to support wireless charging. In addition to wireless charging, these iPads may feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The 2022 iPad Pros are said to include wireless charging utilizing Magsafe technology, similar to the iPhone 12 series of phones, which might improve charging speed and allow for faster charger alignment with the iPad.

