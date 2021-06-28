Apple iPhone 13 Pro speculated to sport with “ultra-wide camera with autofocus”

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, recently revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series smartphone as well as future iPhones. He predicts that the iPhone 13 Pro will come with an extra wide-angle lens with autofocus.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Ultra-wide camera with autofocus

According to a 9To5Mac report, the super wide-angle camera in this year’s iPhone 13 Pro will also have autofocus, according to the expert. This is an improvement over the previous generation’s fixed focus, which didn’t allow users to change the focus to a specific object. To put it another way, adding autofocus to the extreme wide-angle lens would provide consumers additional alternatives when shooting stills or movies.

In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro’s extremely wide-angle camera will feature six components rather than merely five, according to the expert. This would most likely result in the smartphone being able to take better photographs or record video.

Notably, Kuo stated that while focusing on the ultra-wide angle camera would be available exclusively on the Pro model this year, it will be available on subsequent iPhones starting next year.

In other words, in 2022, the Cupertino-based company will roll out the capability to all iPhone models. Keep in mind that this is only an unverified claim as of right now, so take it with a grain of salt and stay tuned for further information as it becomes available.

Previously it was reported that reputable tipster Digital Chat Station recently revealed the battery size of three iPhone 13 models on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

According to the source, the Apple iPhone 13 series would feature 4352mAh, 3095mAh, and 2406mAh batteries, respectively, with model numbers A2653, A2656, and A2660.

The A2653 variant has the biggest battery capacity and will very probably be the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s higher-end model. If this is correct, it will mean a significant boost in battery capacity over the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s current 3687mAh battery. This equates to an 18% increase in battery capacity.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, on the other hand, are likely to have the same 3095mAh battery capacity as the iPhone 12 and 13 Pro. This will also be a significant upgrade over the predecessors’ 2815mAh batteries.

The third battery unit, with a capacity of 2406mAh, would most likely power the iPhone 13 Mini and will be larger than the current iPhone 12 Mini’s 2227mAh battery. The device’s battery life is unlikely to improve despite the increased battery capacity.

The extra processing power will be dedicated to the rumored 120Hz Pro-Motion display, which Apple is expected to transfer over from its iPad Pro models to iPhones in the future.

Apart from the battery, it has been claimed that 50 percent of the iPhone 13 models due later this year would support mmWave 5G connectivity.

The Cupertino behemoth currently backs All iPhone 12 models sold in the United States are compatible with mmWave 5G. This is also in line with Kuo’s previous predictions that mmWave 5G would be supported in more countries, including Japan, Australia, Canada, and others.

