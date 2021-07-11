This mobile grip called “GameSir F8 Pro Showgon” can double as cooling fan

Mobile gaming has now achieved its level in sports with titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Mobile India Battlegrounds. As a result, we have firms that release several accessories to increase the experience of mobile gaming. GameSir has created an exclusive mobile grip that comes with an integrated cooling system, launching the X2 mobile controller early this year.

Mobile Grip GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon

Dubbed the Mobile Cooling Grip GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon, the mobile grip is doubled as a smartphone fan. This attachment means that, without heating the smartphone, you can enjoy long hours of comfortable play.

Now if you don’t know, the rear of your gadget might get hot for lengthy hours on your smartphone. That’s why the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 or the Nubia Red Magic 5S include dedicated cooling systems. Modern, gaming-focused smartphones.

However, the GameSirF8 Pro Snowgon could be a blessing for you if you have a smartphone that has a specific mechanism for combating heat problems. It enables you to mount your smartphone in order to give you with a comfortable grip and to keep your device cool during lengthy gaming sessions. It may be changed on either the left or the right side of any smartphone with a length of 173mm (6.8-inch).

The mobile handle F8 Pro Snowgon is equipped with an external fan and sophisticated cooling technologies for semiconductors. And without some RGB, what’s a gaming accessory? The device also has a unique RGB system that lights up after a smartphone has been linked to it. The USB-C connector is on board and connects to a smartphone.

In addition, the F8 Pro Snowgon includes all the equipment necessary for a high-action play. It is compatible with removable joysticks, finger sleeves, and trigger buttons that provide players with a fully-armed mobile game configuration.

GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon – Pricing and availability?

The GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon is available for $35 (~Rs 2,613) on Indiegogo. The device will be made available on the official business website and Amazon when the Indiegogo campaign concludes.

