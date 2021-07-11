Nokia launches BH-805 noise-canceling TWS earbuds in Europe for 99.99 euros

The Nokia BH-805 is the first-ever earbuds from Nokia with active noise canceling, matching commercial ear protective devices. The BH-805 Nokia earbuds can actively suppress and modify up to 25 decibels of noise in the environment.

There is also an environmental option in the Nokia noise-canceling hearing bugs that allows the user to read the surrounding environment.

The BH-805 earphones in India and China were introduced earlier by Nokia where the license holders of the firm, respectively, Flipkart and Richgo, sold the earbuds a few months ago.

However, Nokia has now officially announced for the European market the BH-805 earphones. The gadget has a price tag in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany of €99.99 ($118). Currently available.

With the Nokia Lite earphones, the BH-805 has a near appearance with many comparable functions. It has 13 mm pulverization pumps.

A 400mAh charging box combines the two 45mAh batteries on each earbud to supply up to 5 hours of playback without the charging box. The battery capacity is somewhat decreased when Active Noise Cancellation is engaged on the BH-805.

Furthermore, the gadget can charge quickly using USB-C. Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5, and Google Wizard are some of the additional features of the program. For the BH-805, active noise-canceling earphones, Nokia claims two color variations will be available. Customers can either select the model Charcoal or choose the version of the Polar sea hue.

The packaging includes one earbud, a recharging case, three-dimensional ear tips, a USBC cord, and a Quick Guide, all made of recycled paper within a box. Nokia later did not indicate any plans to make the device available in additional countries.

Nokia BH-805 – Specification and features

The Nokia BH-805 has some comparable characteristics to the Nokia Lite earphones. With 13mm graph buds, the newly released earbuds have a battery of 45mAh each bud.

The Nokia BH-805 is also IPX5 certifiable, making it waterproof and dustproof, which makes it available without worrying about water damage while or during work at the door.

The Nokia BH-805 retail packaging includes earbuds, a recharge box, ear tips, more extra tips, a USB Type C Cable, and some user instructions. Let us know your views on the freshly started earbuds in the comment box.

Also Read: