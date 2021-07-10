Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event to be scheduled for 11th August, here is what you should know

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is expectable in August for Samsung. A couple of weeks ago, the launch conference of his company was scheduled to be held on 3 August. The event is now reportedly postponed a month later.

News from trusted Evan Blass leaker (@evleaks) about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. According to him, on August 11, the conference will be held.

#GalaxyUnpacked

11 August 2021 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

Furthermore, 360° of Galaxy Watch Active 4, the Galaxy Flip, the Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy Buds2 disclosed all the color varieties in Samsung goods that would come out. The latter include Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Initially, during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked presentation, all the items stated above were slated for formal approval. But via various sources, because of a global semiconductor deficit, the Galaxy S21 FE would not be shown on that occasion. In October, the successor of the popular Galaxy S20 FE is scheduled.

That said, Samsung’s third-gene plastic cellphones will make enormous advances, as in earlier reports. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, is supported by S-Pen styles and not simply by under-display cameras. On the other hand, a new dual-tone finish with a bigger cover screen will be provided by the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In addition, the first smartwatches to be shipped with a new Wear OS are the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Finally, it is cheaper than Galaxy Buds 2 yet ANC will still be available. Galaxy Buds 2 (Active Noise Cancellation).

Expected Specification for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Officially not yet introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. The following specs are rumor-based. The smartphone display is a capacitive 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen. The view is 1768×2208 pixels in resolution with a cover display of 6.23′′, Super AMOLED, 816×2260 pixels (25:9).

The smartphone is powered by a Li-Po 4400 mAh non-removable + Fast 25W charging + Fast 11W wireless charge + Reverse 4.5W wireless charging. The smartphone may be used in many colors. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is packed with 12 GB and 16 GB of internal storage for 256 GB and 512 GB.

A single-camera, 10 MP, on the front, on the reverse side, with 12 MP (width) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 12 MP (ultrawide) on the back (wide). Footpad: 10 MP (wide). Sensors such as Fingerprint (side assembled), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer are available.

It also has natural language and dictation Bixby, Samsung DeX support for desktop, Samsung Pay compatibility (certified with the Visa, MasterCard), and ultra-wideband support (UWB). It is also available.

Expected Specification for Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch foldable picture with a 10-megapixel front and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, according to past rumors. Having a 12-megapixel pair of cameras is said to have his rear casing.

The secondary screen of Z Flip3 is reported to have grown to 1,83 inches. Whether a flagship or midrange chip is present is uncertain. In storage options like 128 GB and 256 GB, the clamshell phone is possible. A battery with support for 15W charging is expected to be installed in 3300mAh. The Z Flip3 will likely cost $999, to begin with.

Expected Specification for Galaxy Watch Active 4

We don’t know if the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be monitored for blood glucose, however, it is believed to be debuting alongside the basic Galaxy Watch.

There is one fascinating rumor that might probably affect both Samsung smartwatch models: The upcoming Galaxy Watch is to replace Tizen with Android, Leaker IceUniverse claimed.

This means that Galaxy Uhren may transition from the proprietary wearable OS in Samsung to Google’s OS. We are not certain how this will affect the effect of Samsung Health on the first smartwatch. The new Galaxy Watch Active presumably has some technical enhancements, aside from software and interface.

The storage capacity of 4GB might be used to meet the widespread storage options from Apple Watch. The detection of fall, VO2 max measurements, and other tools, including all the things that may be used by runners can be achieved with the Galaxy Watch 3.

The way Samsung handles the Galaxy Watch Active 4 battery life is most interesting to us. Depending on training and display, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 takes up to 60 hours.

Samsung might hold Active 2, or reduce the battery life of the Galaxy Watch 3 compared to the original Galaxy Watch. The Active 2 can be retained.

Expected Specification for Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch4 with models SM-R865F and SM-R860 is backed up by a 247mAh battery with 5W charging capability, according to the listing reported by 91Mobiles. Both of these models might be of the 41mm type as the Galaxy Watch3 41mm has a battery of 240mAh.

One of the Korean stories nevertheless gave Watch4 sizes of 42mm and 46mm. But Max Weinbach’s earlier result showed 41mm and 45mm. This smartwatch remains a mystery, in other words.

Expected Specification for Galaxy Buds 2

A lack of ANC was noted with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (Active Noise Cancellation). However, something else is said from an image posted by @UniverseIce.

The next Galaxy Buds2 might offer ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) after all, according to a screenshot of Ice Universe’s Galaxy Wearable app shared. By replying to this tweet, Max Jambor and @FrontTron confirm the following.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

In Europe and $149-$169 in the US, Galaxy Buds2 is believed to have been trading for about €180-$200. This means that they will be lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro launch pricing. So it might not be as good as the Pro model, but they come with ANC.

The Galaxy Buds2 is designed in a similar way as the Galaxy Buds Pro according to earlier rumors. The four colors black, white, violet and green will be provided.

The earphones are known as the bear model SM-R177 and ‘berry.’ In August, Galaxy Buds2 is due to be officially launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event with a 120mAh built-in battery and a charge of 500mAh extra.

Also Read: