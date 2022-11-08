Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – All in one package for Enthusiasts

Recently, we got to see the Korean giant, Samsung launching its new improved version of its flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Comparing to the previous year’s earbuds this year we got to see Samsung bringing some new exciting features for a great price.

The previous year’s earbuds received moderate reviews about their build quality and specification, but it seems like Samsung kept its ears open to face the negative and positive and it has implemented all of these new generation earbuds.

For these earbuds, even though there has been a slight bump in the pricing but still Samsung was able to convince its user base about its offering to provide all-in-one best earbuds in the segments which can be compared with flagship earbuds coming from Google and Apple. If you are looking for a new earbud, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds – Improved flagship buds

Samsung has really worked up on making the wireless connectivity even smoother after it received comments about the non-seamless connectivity with its previous year’s earbuds.

Thanks to the new high technology implemented by Samsung that has enabled this earbud to provide improved connectivity. Also, you get a dedicated action mode which will be providing a better audio experience to its users.

To get you a better taste of the lows and highs of the music, Samsung has specially added a newly innovative audio driver called the Hi-Fi 24 Bit audio which provides high dynamic range and also crystal clear audio output.

Samsung has further taken a step ahead by adding another chip called the Samsung Seamless Code which is abbreviated as SSC. This code will mainly work towards minimizing the perceptual sound in the surround and helping the user to stay focused with that high-quality music.

To provide better video calling capabilities, Samsung also implements three different high-quality SNR mics which will be filtering out the outdoor finds by up to 40%.

There is also support for 360 audio with the integration Doly Atmos where with Direct Multi-channel you will be to feel the realistic audio with these earbuds.

What’s the pricing

This new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 17,999 in Indian markets.

Conclusion:

If you are someone who is having a budget of below Rs.20K and looking for high-quality premium earbuds then definitely this new Samsung Buds 2 Pro is a great go-to option.

Considering the fact that Samsung has worked to improve this earbud in very aspect including design and features, we would definitely recommend you this earbud.