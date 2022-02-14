Google makes a smart lamp that you won’t be able to buy

Whether you’re looking for just a Google Assistant-enabled smart light, you’ll find saddened to discover out Google made one, but this is just for workers, according to 9to5Google. Google designer Ben Gold tweeted a picture of both the lamp, dubbed the dLight, and stated that it “will likely never be for sale outside of the firm.”

All new Google Smart Lamp

The Google lamp is called the “dLight” and I confirmed that it’s not confidential. Again, this product will likely never be for sale outside of the company. pic.twitter.com/fMmDXdr6Yk — Ben Gold (@bengold) February 11, 2022

The ultra-modern lamp seems to have a circular base as well as a slender pole that holds a cylindrical light, and its dazzling white hue nearly seems like it belongs in an Apple shop. As Gold points out, you can rotate the light into various settings, allowing you to put it downwards towards your desk or at your face during video conversations. It also has multiple lighting presets and the option to modify the light’s temperature.

The lamp’s FCC paperwork show internet connectivity & Google Assistant functionality, as well as its label has the “Hey Google” logo. Whereas the USB-C connector isn’t visible in any of the photographs, Gold claims it comes with one and receives over-the-air upgrades.

Unfortunately, all of us who are really not Google employees probably wouldn’t be able to get our hands on the dLight. However, as 9to5Google reminds out, this isn’t the first time A company had also created an employee-only gadget; in 2017, the business created a set of Google-branded over-the-ear headphones for its employees.

As part of Google’s attempts to improve the work-from-home experience, Gold says workers in the United States may get the dLight for free (though he notes it’s presently on backorder). Because of the epidemic, Google workers are still not required to return to work.

Before Google reported to be working for an overhead Bluetooth headphone

Another strange just turned up at the FCC, according to Liliputing: a set of Google-branded, over-ear, active noise-canceling headphones.

Aside from the distinctive Google colors around the power button on each ear, they don’t appear to be anything unique. Oh, and a letter to the FCC from Google Inc confirming that the wireless hardware meets the criteria.

The “GID5B” headphones contain a built-in microphone for answering calls, charge by Micro USB, and come with a standard audio cord for tethered listening. However, neither Google nor a more memorable brand name is mentioned in the instructions.

