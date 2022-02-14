LeBron James meets his younger self in crypto.com’s Super Bowl ad. He goes back in 2003, probably in his dorm room, and has a conversation with his younger self. LeBron talks about how the future has electric cars, movies can be watched on smartphones, and there are wireless headsets. But! when the younger James starts asking too many questions, the older version of him says, “I can’t tell you everything. But if you want to make history, you gotta call your own shots”. And with the Snoop dog music in the background, it’s just too cool. Finally, the ad ends with Crypto.com’s outro.

The premise of the ad

If you watch the video and sense the tension, it is understandable that the premise of the ad is to take chances. Wherever LeBron James is today, it was all due to the chances he took and his decisions. If you don’t show courage, you won’t get anywhere. Crypto is also the same. Many think that it won’t exist 10 years from here or it is a scam. But the point is if it does become something big, it could change the lives of those who invest now.

At the same time, bringing a big name like LeBron James on board means that it will bring a lot of trust for the exchange. But still, even though it is a pretty good idea, there isn’t much interest surrounding their Super Bowl commercial. Coinbase and FX have stolen most of the spark and hype with their creative ads.

About Crypto.com

In 2016, Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo established Crypto.com as “Monaco.” Following the purchase of a domain owned by cryptography researcher and professor Matt Blaze, the company was renamed Crypto.com in 2018. The exchange supports trading, investing, staking, wallets, NFTs, and more. It also has over 150 different currencies, low fees, and discounts for individuals who have a large stake in Crypto.com Coin (CRO). The ecosystem of crypto-related items may be a suitable fit for people trying to get the most out of their coin.

What do you think of the messaging as LeBron James meets his younger self in Crypto.com's Super Bowl ad? And you think it was at par with ads from FTX and Coinbase?