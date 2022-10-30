Google Pixel 7a specification and features tipped online

Technology giant, Google recently appeared in the top headlines after launching the new flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 series which includes a standard Pixel 7 and also a pro variant which is the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. After the launch of these new flagship smartphones already we have so many users who have been waiting for the A series for this lineup. Usually, after launching the main flagship, Google launches the A series which is a budget ranger smartphone after a few months.

Talking more about this Google Pixel 7 series This time Google seems to have done a great job by going with no such compromises on the specification side and also providing a great featured phone for reasonable pricing. With a great flagship smartphone launch, we also are expecting Google to soon launch a new A-series smartphone for this lineup.

However, prior to the official launch, already we have details about the specification and features being tipped online. Let’s now take a deep look into what this smartphone will be featuring:

Google Pixel 7a – Tipped Specification and Features

Talking about the specification side of this Google Pixel 7a smartphone, there is a new leak coming out from a popular Weibo tipster called the Digital Chat Station where it’s been said that this new A series smartphone will be getting its power from a new Google chipset which is the Tensor G2 SoC. This is the same chipset as the Pixel 7 flagship smartphone.

Adding more details about the specification side, this smartphone is said to feature a new Ceramic design body which definitely will give this smartphone a premium look to it.

There is also another report coming from an Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski, this smartphone is currently going through its development phase and it has been codenamed “Lynx”. Also, we have a report claiming that this smartphone will be including a dedicated “P9222” chipset which will provide wireless charging capabilities to it.

Currently, we have reports saying that this smartphone could possibly feature up to 5W of wireless charging, and also it will be featuring reverse wireless charging capability where this smartphone will be able to charge up devices like earbuds and more.

We also have more leaks on the camera side where it’s been said that this Google Pixel 7a will be featuring a bigger Samsung sensor which will be a 50MP GN1 Sensor. This main sensor will be coupled with a dedicated telephoto and also an ultrawide angle sensor as well. On the front side, we will see a 13MP dedicated selfie camera as well.

Google Pixel 7a – Tipped Pricing

Besides the specification side, we also have reports about the pricing for Google Pixel 7a. Here the smartphone is said to launch in early’s of 2023 and the pricing for this smartphone is said to replace the pricing of the previously launched Pixel 6 series.