Google Pixel 8 Series European Price, Storage Options Leaked

It’s Techtember, and we already have some incredible leaks and rumors circulating in the tech world, from the release of the new iPhones to the anticipated MacBooks and even iPads. However, right now we have you covered with some incredible leaks in the world of Android, where the Google Pixel 8, the most anticipated and desired Android phone, is currently in the spotlight.

The entire Google Pixel 8 series, which has two distinct models, ranges from the entry-level Pixel 8 to the high-end Pixel 8 Pro. Are you eager to hold this year’s new Android flagship device in your hands? Then, we’ve got you covered with all the leaks and leaks, and we even have a fresh update on the rumored European pricing and storage possibilities for this new phone. Without further ado, let’s examine the most recent leaks:

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – Latest Leaks and Rumors are out

The standard Pixel 8 and the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro are both part of the Google Pixel 8 series.

The bad news is that the cost of this new Google Pixel 8 series will also increase! On the hardware side, where rumors about the camera, display, and of course the processor have been rampant, you will see a significant upgrade for the price.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8 will have a standard, 6.2-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 424 PPI, and a maximum resolution of 2400 x 1090. Additionally, this new phone supports a quicker and more fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

The top-tier flagship, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, will offer a resolution of up to 3120×1440 and a slightly larger 6.7-inch panel with 513 PPI for even more brightness. It will also support a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

The non-professional model will employ a standard duo-housed camera, while the top-end model will also feature a trio-housed camera.

A 50MP main camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor make up the pair of cameras. The top-tier flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, however, will feature a 64MP primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 48MP telephoto sensor.

Both of these phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will use a new Google Tensor G3 SoC on the chipset side.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro European Storage and Price Leaked

We now know more about the pricing and color possibilities for Google‘s upcoming Pixel 8 family. Buckle up because, despite some good news, there has also been a slight price increase.

Firstly, the figures. Two storage options for the Pixel 8 are anticipated: 128GB and 256GB. The catch is that they can end up costing you a little bit more than you anticipated. With VAT, the 128GB model would cost €874, while the 256GB variant might cost up to €949. In contrast, the Pixel 7 started at €650. Ouch.

Let’s now discuss Pro. According to rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro will come with three different storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and an enormous 512GB. But be prepared to pay a premium; the 128GB model may cost around €1,235, the 256GB version may cost €1,309, and the 512GB model may cost an eye-watering €1,461. To put things in perspective, the Pixel 7 Pro started out at €900.

Let’s hold off before pressing the panic button. It’s a good idea to approach this information with a grain of skepticism because these price increases do seem a little absurd.

The exciting part has arrived: colors! According to reports, the smaller Pixel 8 will be available in the colors Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint. The Pro model, meanwhile, will display colors including Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint. At least such information gives us a good level of assurance.

And now for some interesting information: recent reports suggested that Google was working on a Night Sight video capability to go along with the already outstanding Night Sight for photographs. We therefore have a visual feast in store. Oh, and do you remember the rumors that phones were going 100% eSIM? As it turns out, the physical SIM card tray is still being used.

Therefore, even while the Pixel 8 family may strain your money, there is still a lot of innovation and style to look forward to. Keep checking back for updates on these Google treasures!