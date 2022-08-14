Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Announced For February 2023

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Avalanche Software announced yet another delay of the release of the upcoming game, Hogwarts Legacy, moving the date of release up to February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hogwarts Legacy Now Has a Release Date but has been delayed for the second time, until February 10, 2023, the developers shared on Friday.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

The developer Warner Bros. Games also confirmed players would be able to create transgender characters in Hogwarts Legacy, further distancing themselves from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Despite the Portkey Games team’s best efforts to distance themselves from Rowling and choosing to incorporate transgender representation into Hogwarts Legacy’s character creation process – some fans feel that damage has been done, and urged players to boycott Hogwarts Legacy.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games, this action RPG was initially set for release as early as 2021, then delayed, along with numerous other games, because of the pandemic. With recent triple-A games being delayed due to giving the game polishing before release fans of “Hogwarts Legacy” are probably okay with the extended waiting period, as long as it means the game is better when it does come out.