In the spine-chilling world of Dead Space Remake, players are in for an intense experience that blends the familiar with added layers of context and action. If you’re wondering how long it will take to navigate Isaac’s journey through the Ishimura, read on to unveil the timeline of survival.

The 2023 Dead Space Remake serves as a ground-up reconstruction of the 2008 original, plunging players into the shoes of space engineer Isaac Clarke. Tasked with repairing the Ishimura, a mining vessel, and reuniting with his missing girlfriend, Isaac’s mission takes a sinister turn. The ship becomes infested with Necromorphs, bloodthirsty space zombies seeking to claim Isaac as one of their own.

As a survival horror title, Dead Space Remake aims to strike a balance between maintaining a gripping narrative and not overstaying its welcome. The optimal experience in this genre thrives on tight, cinematic gameplay with a touch of replayability. The crucial question arises: How long does it take to conquer the challenges embedded in the Dead Space Remake?

The Duration of Dead Space Remake

Clocking in at approximately twelve hours, the Dead Space Remake mirrors the length of its predecessor. Consisting of twelve chapters, each taking roughly an hour to complete, the game ensures a consistent pace throughout. While the initial and concluding chapters are slightly shorter, others vary in length.

The 2008 Dead Space game, with its familiar narrative, boasted a duration of 11-12 hours. The seasoned players familiar with the ins and outs of the game could complete it more swiftly, while the average first playthrough typically reached the twelve-hour mark. The Ishimura, laden with mysteries, encourages exploration, rewarding those who delve into its dark corridors and concealed rooms with valuable supplies and upgrades.

Taking your time and exploring every nook and cranny may extend your playthrough, but it enhances the experience. Additionally, the Dead Space Remake introduces various side missions that can lead to a secret ending, enticing players to delve deeper into the narrative.

Leisurely Playthrough: Side Quests and Beyond

For those inclined to savor the game at a more leisurely pace, engaging in side quests presents an enticing option. These additional narratives contribute to world-building and unraveling the mysteries surrounding the USG Ishimura. By immersing yourself in these extra quests, expect to invest approximately 15 hours in Dead Space Remake—an admirable duration for an exceptional gaming experience.

Pursuing 100% Completion in Dead Space Remake

However, if you aspire to unlock every suit, unveil every secret, and collect every item, be prepared to invest considerable time. Aiming for 100% completion in Dead Space Remake demands around 27 hours of gameplay. While this extends beyond the duration required for the main story, the allure of achieving every achievement and witnessing the alternate ending adds a layer of satisfaction for dedicated players.

The game, maintaining its survival horror essence, strikes a balance between length and quality, requiring around twelve hours for completion. Exploring every nook and cranny rewards players with supplies and upgrades, emphasizing the value of thorough investigation. For a more leisurely pace, engaging in side quests extends the adventure to approximately 15 hours. Seeking full completion, including unlocking extras and discovering secrets, demands around 27 hours, unveiling the game’s alternate ending.