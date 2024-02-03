Playing Palworld with your dedicated server on the same computer may not be the best idea. Here’s a guide on how to smoothly transfer your dedicated server to a different setup.Setting up a dedicated server in Palworld is surprisingly straightforward, thanks to the guide provided by Pocketpair. However, if you initially set up your server on the same computer you play Palworld on, it’s a good idea to move it to a separate setup. This process is easier than you might think, as long as you follow the right steps.

Transferring a dedicated server in Palworld is a bit more involved than the initial setup, but it’s manageable. The first step in the initial setup is downloading the Palworld Dedicated Server tool, running it, forwarding the correct port (default is 8211), and sharing your public IP with those who want to join your server. Transferring, however, requires additional steps, especially if you plan to change the default port, adjust World Settings, or use a third-party service like SteamCMD.

Step-by-Step Guide to Transfer Your Dedicated Server

Here’s a simple guide based on our experience with the PC version of Palworld. Keep in mind that every setup is unique, and you might need to adjust these steps to fit your situation.

Download Palworld Dedicated Server Tool: Install the Palworld Dedicated Server tool on your secondary computer. Run Palworld Dedicated Server: Start the Palworld Dedicated Server, ensuring that the CMD box appears with the message ‘Setting breakpad minidump AppID = 2394010.’ Access Local Files: Close the Palworld Dedicated Server tool, right-click on the tool in your Steam Library, go to ‘Manage,’ and then ‘Browse Local Files.’ Copy the PalServer Folder: Copy the entire ‘PalServer’ folder to a Flash Drive for easy transfer. Paste it on your second PC under /C:(or your drive)/Program Files/Steam/steamapps/common/PalServer. Overwrite Files: Overwrite any files in the PalServer folder on the second PC. Router Settings: Go into your router settings and Port Forward the correct Port (you might need to remove the Port Forward for your primary PC). Run Dedicated Server Tool: Start the Dedicated Server Tool again (close it after ensuring the breakpad line of text appears). Check Public IP: If both computers are on the same network, your Public IP remains the same. Friends can use the same IP as before to connect. Be cautious about sharing this IP; only give it to trusted individuals. Alternative IP Check: If the previous step doesn’t work, find your Public IPv4 using tools like Whatsmyip.com. Also, locate the private IPv4 address for your second computer using the Command Prompt (ipconfig /all). Running the Servers: Run the Palworld Dedicated Server tool on one computer and Palworld on the other, both logged into Steam. Set Steam to offline on the computer with the Dedicated Server tool first.

If executed correctly, your server should now operate on your second computer without any issues or loss of progress. Players from the previous server should seamlessly rejoin, and any future server modifications need to be made on the second computer.

This setup not only simplifies server stability but also improves your connection to it. A dedicated server consumes resources, and separating it from your main gaming computer ensures a smoother experience for both the server and your gameplay.