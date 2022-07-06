How to access Metaverse? Everything you need to know

For quite some time now, we have actually been hearing several tech CEOs like Satya Nadella as well as Mark Zuckerberg talk about the metaverse being the future of the internet. However, there is still a lot of confusion amongst people as to what it really is. Is it a video game? It’s hard to say really!

So, it has been a couple of months since Facebook announced its plan on rebranding itself to Meta and stated that, it would be focusing on the upcoming metaverse. As mentioned, in the time since the meaning of the term has not gotten any clearer. To put this into perspective, Meta is simply known to be building a VR social platform.

On the other hand, Roblox is said to be facilitating user-generated video games and some companies are also offering up little more than broken game worlds that happen to have NFTs attached. In addition to this, a lot of advocates from tech giants to niche start-ups have argued about this particular lack of coherence and this is because the metaverse is still too new to define what it actually means.

For instance, the Internet was known to be existent in the 1970s but the overall idea of what it would eventually look like was true, right? Not to mention, there is a lot of marketing hype wrapped around the overall idea of the metaverse, and there are truly a lot of companies like Facebook for that matter that stands to benefit from the metaverse hype.

Now that you have a brief overlook of the entire thing, I do believe that some of you might also have a doubt in mind with the respect to how exactly can you access the metaverse? But first, let’s have a quick look at what exactly is Metaverse, shall we?

What is Metaverse?

While the term has been seen floating around over the past few years, the word metaverse was actually coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In his book, Stephenson referred to the metaverse as an all-encompassing digital world that exists parallel to the real world. However, in 2022, experts are still seen to not be very sure of whether the metaverse in real life could manage to evolve into something similar to what was depicted.

In simpler words, Metaverse is an augmented reality platform that allows users to create interactive experiences that merge the digital world with the physical world. Furthermore, The metaverse is essentially a concept or idea of cyberspace made real. This virtual 3D world is immersive, interactive, and collaborative, shaped by the technology to access it.

It is all based on the concept of broadly transporting our physical-world experiences into mixed reality, virtual reality, and eventually augmented reality. The ultimate focus is to develop decentralized, fully interoperable, and immersive digital communities.

To sum up what the metaverse really is and for you to have much better clarity on the same, let me tell you that, some of the major characteristics of the Metaverse include that it is Boundless and has few restrictions, it is persistent which means that it cannot actually be rebooted, disconnected or even be reset, it is a decentralized virtual world, immersive virtual reality, has a virtual economy and provides users with social experiences to name a few of course.

How to access Metaverse?

While the full potential of the metaverse is yet to be discovered, it doesn’t really mean that there aren’t plenty of ways to simply jump in and get a taste of what’s to come. For years now, several companies have been developing variations of their own “metaverse” environments, built around cryptocurrencies, global communities as well as the blockchain of course.

However, figuring out how to access the metaverse is not always that simple and you might need a little guidance. Again, as mentioned, there are a lot of platforms that can be used to access the metaverse which are discussed below but keep in mind that, accessing the digital world is not just limited to these platforms.

Decentraland:

Decentraland is one of the better-known environments for Metaverse enthusiasts today. As we know, this decentralized virtual world has managed to rapidly capture the attention of all kinds of users. Moreover, within decentralized, you can build, buy as well as sell artwork, virtual real estate as well as NFTs.

Individuals can easily access the metaverse by creating their very own avatar on the platform, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. This is one of the finest and simplest ways to obtain entrance to the metaverse. Decentraland also allows anyone who wishes to build their avatar to do so on their website.

Moreover, Users should be well aware that in order to get total access to the Decentraland metaverse, they must have a meta mask extension browser installed on their devices. When you link it, you will receive access to the metaverse realm and will be able to buy land if you so choose.

Horizon Worlds:

Horizon Worlds is a free online video game, enhanced by virtual reality, and built for Oculus by Meta. The Horizon Worlds environment is also known to allow users in order to interact with other people online in an infinitely customizable space.

In other words, Horizon Worlds, Meta’s official debut into the Metaverse, is a social program that lets users connect and perform a variety of activities together. Moreover, users can go to different locations, participate in a range of activities with other users, or simply rest and enjoy the experience.

The Sandbox:

The Sandbox is known to be nothing but a community-driven platform that is said to allow creators, and artists to monetize their voxel gaming experiences as well as assets on the blockchain. Players interact in virtual environments, changing the terrain and organization themselves. Not just that, the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also offer a new layer of complexity to the game. In addition to this, the Play-2-Earn idea simply states that gamers can earn SAND tokens, the utility token as well as in-game currency.

Cryptovoxels:

Cryptovoxels is an Ethereum blockchain-based virtual world that has gained a lot of popularity in the past few months. Just like The Sandbox and Decentraland, the virtual world of Cryptovoxels is also known to be divided into parcels of land that players can easily buy. As the land is also an NFT, you can simply build whatever you wish to. The planet is made up of a city named Origin City, which contains streets owned by The Corporation and parcels owned by individual people. Also, users on the platform can simply choose to purchase a parcel as long as they have an Ethereum wallet.

Though all of these platforms can help you access Metaverse for some of you who are really keen on knowing in detail as to what all steps are there for the same, let’s have a quick look at them, shall we?

To get started you can access Metaverse in your browser by going meta dot IO. Here it will first prompt you to set up your account. Once you have logged in, you can hit the get started button to get to your dashboard.

There will be your dashboard of all the ones you have created or have copies of you highly recommend. Though, to get started that you will have to begin with searching for some meta verses that are already created. Going to the most popular category will give you some good choices to participate in and look at.

If you’d like you can search by keyword most educated educators are using this currently for review reflection or even some breakout Edu. So those may be great words to search. When you find one that you think looks promising or interesting you can click on it.

Then you can access it from here to play the meta verse and participate in it. You will need to go on your device and download the meta verse app. At the top of the app, you will have a prompt to scan a code.

From here once you scan your code a play button will pop up on your screen. You will have to follow the prompts in the meta verse if you like it you can favourite it. Save it to your account so you can find it later. If you want to share this with others so that they can play it. You can click the share button to get a link or QR code.

Reading so far, I believe that, you now have gotten a fair insight into the whole idea behind Metaverse and how can you access it. Also, I believe you will now decide on your own whether or not you feel like you should give it a try!

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Metaverse? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about such reports, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: How does Ola make money? Ola’s business model is explained!