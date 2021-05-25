How to apply AR facial effects on Zoom

Zoom is one of the video conferencing services that allow you to add facial features and other special effects during meetings. This list of features includes video filters, changes in the background, a range of face beautification options, and much more.

For those who do not want to be restricted to these basic customisation options and wish to go further, Zoom has added some augmented reality (AR) facial effects known as Studio Effects. This feature will allow users of the video call service to edit and customise eyebrows, facial hair, and lip colours during Zoom meetings.

If you are intrigued and are wondering how you can obtain access to this slew of incredible features, below is a guide to doing so. However, you must note that there are three prerequisites to this: the latest version of the Zoom app (both for your laptop and mobile device), a functioning Internet connection, and a working web camera.

Open the Zoom app and log into it by using your preferred method. Once you have logged in, click on the Gear icon. This can be found at the top-right corner of your screen. Select the option that reads Background and Filters. Click on the Studio Effects link to download the effects. This can be found at the bottom-right corner of the app. Once you have made your selections, tick the checkbox that says “Apply to all future meetings.”

From now onwards, Zoom will remember the options you chose and apply them in all of your future Zoom meetings by default.