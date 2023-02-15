Hogwarts Legacy is a magical video game that allows players to explore the wizarding world and create their own story. One of the exciting features in the game is the opportunity to breed magical beasts. However, the process can be confusing and daunting for beginners. This article will guide players on how to breed beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Prerequisite Quests you need to complete:

The first step to breeding beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is completing The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest and then the Plight of the House-Elf side quest. These quests are mandatory to unlock the breeding process. Once the Foal of the Dead quest is completed, players can purchase a Beast Breeding Pen from the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade and place it in their Vivarium. The Vivarium can be accessed by clicking on the suitcase icon on the game screen.

The next step is capturing magical creatures. To capture a beast, players need to sneak up behind it and use the Nab-Sack to capture it. However, most creatures in the game are easily scared, so players can use the Disillusionment Charm to remain undetected. The Disillusionment Charm can be learned in the Charms class, which becomes available after the first year at Hogwarts. Players need to press the R1 button on the PlayStation or RB button on the Xbox to activate the charm. Once a player is invisible, they can sneak up to the creature and capture it using the Nab-Sack.

Breeding basics that you need to know:

It is essential to note that not all creatures in the game can be bred. Players need to capture at least one male and one female creature of the same species to begin the breeding process. Once the male and female creatures have been captured, they can be placed in the Beast Breeding Pen to begin the breeding process. Players need to interact with the book outside the pen and wait for thirty minutes before a new beast is born. The process can be accelerated using gems, which can be earned by completing quests or purchased from the store.

Breeding beasts in Hogwarts Legacy can be time-consuming, but it is a rewarding process. Players can breed various beasts, including Hippogriffs, Thestrals, and Phoenixes. Breeding twelve magical creatures, including one phoenix, will earn players the trophy and achievement, “The Nature of the Beast.” The process of breeding beasts is an excellent way to collect magical creatures, learn more about them, and earn rewards in the game.

Apart from breeding beasts, Hogwarts Legacy offers players a unique and immersive experience in the wizarding world. The game emphasizes attending classes, which provide players with magical spells and potions to use throughout the game. Players can also explore various locations in the wizarding world, including Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest. The game has a branching narrative that allows players to create their story, making it an exciting and engaging experience.

In conclusion, breeding beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is a fascinating and rewarding process. To unlock the breeding process, players need to complete specific quests and purchase a Beast Breeding Pen from the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. Once players have captured a male and female creature of the same species, they can be placed in the Beast Breeding Pen to begin the breeding process. The process can be time-consuming but is an excellent way to collect magical creatures, learn more about them, and earn rewards in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive and exciting game that offers players a unique perspective on the wizarding world.