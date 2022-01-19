How to buy Propy token

PRO is the Propy platform’s native token. Propy, which runs on the Ethereum platform, currently has a total supply of 100,000,000 PRO in circulation, with 57,006,067 in circulation. It is currently traded on several exchanges. In this post, we’ll show you how to purchase your first PRO.

While Propy is not yet available on some of the world’s most popular exchanges, such as Binance and Coinbase, users still have a variety of options. PRO is used for exchange on several platforms, including Huobi Global and Uniswap. Propy exchanges can be found on websites such as CoinGecko. Here you can see which exchanges support PRO and which pairs are available.

If you already have BTC, purchasing PRO is as simple as signing up for the Huobi Global exchange and exchanging your BTC for PRO. If you do not already have BTC, you will need to purchase Bitcoin. Coinbase is one of the most user-friendly exchanges in the United States for purchasing BTC with USD.

Coinbase is convenient because it allows you to connect your personal bank account directly to the exchange for faster purchases, deposits, and withdrawals in fiat currency. Before they can deposit USD and buy Bitcoin, all users must first complete Coinbase’s know-your-customer (KYC) procedure. Binance is another highly recommended exchange for buying BTC for people outside of the United States, and it recently added a feature that incorporates the credit card into the buying process. After you have purchased some BTC, you can purchase PRO.

As previously stated, BTC can be exchanged for PRO on a variety of exchanges. Because Huobi Global is the most well-known, we will use it as an example. To exchange your BTC for PRO, simply log into the exchange and select the BTC/PRO pair. After the transaction is completed, you will be the legal owner of Propy tokens (PRO).

For security reasons, we strongly advise that all crypto holdings be removed from the exchange. Because PRO is an ERC-20 token, you can send Propy tokens to any ERC-20 compatible hot or cold wallet. Hardware wallets such as Trezor or Ledger are recommended for maximum security.