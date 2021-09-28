How to change iCloud password

iCloud protects your data and keeps your apps up to date on all of your devices. That means all of your data — images, files, notes, and more — is accessible from anywhere. You get 5 GB of free storage with iCloud, and you may upgrade at any time.

Changes you make on one device appear on all of your other devices thanks to iCloud. On iCloud.com, you can now access online versions of your favourite apps like Photos, Mail, and Notes. Simply use any compatible web browser to sign in.

iCloud also allows users to back up their iOS devices wirelessly to the cloud rather than relying on laborious backups to a host Mac or Windows computer via iTunes. Users may now quickly share images, music, and games by integrating their accounts using AirDrop wireless.

Apple’s MobileMe service was superseded by iCloud, which served as a data synchronisation hub for email, contacts, calendars, bookmarks, notes, reminders (to-do lists), iWork projects, photographs, and other data.

Some of your most sensitive personal information is stored in your iPhone’s iCloud accounts. Unauthorized access to your iCloud might put your identity and privacy at risk.

As a result, changing your iCloud password on your iPhone on a regular basis is recommended best approach.

Here’s how to change your iCloud account password: