How to change iCloud password

iCloud protects your data and keeps your apps up to date on all of your devices. That means all of your data — images, files, notes, and more — is accessible from anywhere. You get 5 GB of free storage with iCloud, and you may upgrade at any time.
Changes you make on one device appear on all of your other devices thanks to iCloud. On iCloud.com, you can now access online versions of your favourite apps like Photos, Mail, and Notes. Simply use any compatible web browser to sign in.
iCloud also allows users to back up their iOS devices wirelessly to the cloud rather than relying on laborious backups to a host Mac or Windows computer via iTunes. Users may now quickly share images, music, and games by integrating their accounts using AirDrop wireless.
Apple’s MobileMe service was superseded by iCloud, which served as a data synchronisation hub for email, contacts, calendars, bookmarks, notes, reminders (to-do lists), iWork projects, photographs, and other data.
Some of your most sensitive personal information is stored in your iPhone’s iCloud accounts. Unauthorized access to your iCloud might put your identity and privacy at risk.
As a result, changing your iCloud password on your iPhone on a regular basis is recommended best approach.
Here’s how to change your iCloud account password:
- To get started, go to the Apple ID website.
- Use your Apple ID email address and current password to log in to your account.
- Select Forgot Apple ID or Password if you’ve forgotten your Apple ID email address or password, and then follow the procedures until you have the proper login credentials.
- Go to the Security section of your account page and select Change Password.
- Change your Apple ID password by entering your existing Apple ID password.
- Fill in the new password for your account in the following two text fields. Apple requires you to create a secure password, which is critical because it must be difficult to guess or hack. Your new password must have at least eight characters, including upper and lower case letters, as well as a number.
- To save the change, choose Change Password.
- Replace your old password on all of your Apple ID-enabled devices, including your phone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac desktop and laptop computers. If you use an email provider other than Apple Mail or iCloud to access your iCloud mail account, change the password for that account as well.