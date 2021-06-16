How to check if your Facebook data has been leaked

Recently, Facebook faced one of the biggest PR disasters in recent times since the Cambridge Analytica fiasco as it was discovered that the data of more than 500 million users are now accessible online to anyone. This data including personal information, such as full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and other sensitive information that can be accessed online for free. Facebook says the data was taken in the form of a 2019 security hole. However, there is a very good chance that your personal data has not changed in the past few years. This occurred to such an extent that even Mark Zuckerberg’s personal phone number was made available as part of the data leak.

It was also revealed that Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal as opposed to WhatsApp – which is owned by Facebook – to communicate with his colleagues and peers. This is a cause for alarm because it is highly likely that you have not updated your personal details since 2019, which is precisely why you should be concerned. Not simply does this make you vulnerable online, but it also makes you a target for hacks, phishing attacks, and, in extreme cases, identity theft.

Fortunately, there is a way to check whether or not your data was a part of the leaked data, thanks to a database website. All you need to do is head to https://haveibeenpwned.com/, where you will be able to check if your email address or mobile number was leaked. You will have to enter the linked email address or phone number of yours that is linked to Facebook in the text field and press enter. If the website gives a result ‘Oh no —pwned!’ it probably means your personal data is freely available on the Internet to anyone